Jack Crowley has beaten Sam Prendergast to the Ireland No 10 jersey and captain Caelan Doris returns to the bench after a six-month injury lay-off for the mouthwatering clash against New Zealand in Chicago.

The two teams have developed a fascinating rivalry over the past few years, from Ireland’s historic series victory on New Zealand soil in the summer of 2022 to the All Blacks breaking Irish hearts in a classic Rugby World Cup quarter-final in 2023.

Now, to kick off the Autumn Nations Series, they return to Soldier Field – the scene of the men in green’s first-ever victory over the All Blacks after 111 years of trying, back in 2016.

Andy Farrell returns to the coaching hotseat after his summer sojourn with the British and Irish Lions and has immediately rewarded Munster star Crowley’s superior provincial form by handing him the keys to the back-line ahead of Leinster fly half rival Prendergast.

Not that the Leinstermen are under-represented by any stretch of the imagination with 12 of the starting XV, and 16 of the matchday 23, plying their club trade for the Dublin-based province.

Crowley, fellow Munsterman Tadhg Beirne – who starts in the second row – and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey are the only starters from other provinces as hooker Dan Sheehan captains Ireland for the second time.

open image in gallery Dan Sheehan will captain Ireland for the second time ( PA Wire )

Regular skipper Doris has not played any competitive rugby since suffering a shoulder injury during Leinster’s defeat to Northampton Saints in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals back on 3 May, with surgery ruling the 27-year-old out of the Lions tour. He is now back in full training however and deemed fit enough for a spot on the bench.

Jack Conan starts at No 8 in his stead – in what will be his first appearance since the Lions series against the Wallabies – with Ryan Baird and Josh van der Flier completing an inevitably all-Leinster front row.

A full 11 of the starting 15 went on the Lions tour over the summer, but injuries to Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen mean a slightly unfamiliar look to the back three, as James Lowe is joined by Jamie Osborne and Tommy O’Brien, with the latter winning his third cap on the wing after scoring four tries in his first two international games against Georgia and Portugal in July’s second-string tour.

Powerful carrier McCloskey is given a chance to shine in the centres alongside Garry Ringrose because Bundee Aki is also only fit enough for the bench following a hip issue and Robbie Henshaw is absent completely after suffering a groin injury. Jamison Gibson-Park starts at No 9 to complete the back-line.

open image in gallery Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has another chance to shine for his country ( PA Wire )

Up front, skipper Sheehan is flanked by provincial team-mates Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, while James Ryan is alongside Beirne in the engine room and a strong-looking bench contains the likes of Ronan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham and Iain Henderson as well as Doris, Prendergast and Aki.

Leinster prop Paddy McCarthy, the younger brother of injured lock Joe, could make his international debut from the bench and Farrell was keen to give the 22-year-old his flowers, while also relishing the task of facing the All Blacks.

“It is a real privilege to be back here in Chicago ahead of a huge game against New Zealand,” said Farrell. “We’ve been received brilliantly by the local community and there are going to be thousands of Irish supporters cheering us on which is something that will inspire the team.

“The clashes with New Zealand over the years have been fantastic occasions and we’re expecting more of the same on Saturday.

“The historic nature of this game is something we are embracing and there’s great excitement in the squad, not least for Paddy McCarthy who is set to make his international debut this weekend.

“Paddy has made a great start to the season and his selection is testament to his impressive form. We wish him well and will all do our utmost to make it a special weekend for him and his family.”

open image in gallery Paddy McCarthy is in line for his Ireland debut ( Getty Images )

Following the autumn opener, Ireland host Japan, Australia and world champions South Africa on the following three Saturdays at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland starting XV: 15. Jamie Osborne, 14. Tommy O’Brien, 13. Garry Ringrose 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. James Lowe, 10. Jack Crowley, 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 1. Andrew Porter, 2. Dan Sheehan, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 4. James Ryan, 5. Tadhg Beirne, 6. Ryan Baird, 7. Josh van der Flier, 8. Jack Conan

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher, 17. Paddy McCarthy, 18. Finlay Bealham, 19. Iain Henderson, 20. Caelan Doris, 21. Craig Casey, 22. Sam Prendergast, 23. Bundee Aki