( Getty Images )

South Africa continue their Quilter Nations Series campaign in an intriguing encounter with an Italy side high on confidence after beating Australia.

The Springboks proved their class yet again in a meeting of heavyweights with France last weekend, overcoming the sending off of lock Lood de Jager to power out of sight in the second half. It was another reminder of the depth at the disposal of Rassie Erasmus — the double World Cup-winning coach freshens up his selection as he continues to manage a squad replete with options at just about every position.

This is a third meeting of a year between these two, with Italy pushing South Africa hard in the first of two Tests in July before wilting a little more a week later. Gonzalo Quesada’s side continue to make progress, though, and were deserved winners over the Wallabies last week. Can the Azzurri spring an almighty shock in Turin?

Follow all of the latest from the Quilter Nations Series clash with our live blog below: