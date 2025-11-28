Jac Morgan set to miss start of Six Nations in major blow for Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wales have been dealt a major blow with captain Jac Morgan set to miss at least the start of the Six Nations after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The flanker dislocated his shoulder during the defeat to Argentina at the start of November while scoring a try, and has since missed the win over Japan and defeat to New Zealand.

Ospreys head coach Mark Jones has now confirmed that Morgan faces a race to return to fitness to play any part in Wales’s Six Nations campaign, which begins on 7 February against England at Twickenham.

“He's in that race now to get back as soon as he can," Jones said.

"It will be four to five months based on what we've heard, but obviously those things can change, we're just working off that at the moment. I know Jac will get himself right and will never compromise the team by coming back too early and not being 100%.”

Morgan was one of just two Welsh representatives on the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia in the summer, featuring in the second and third Tests.

Hooker Dewi Lake has captained Steve Tandy’s side in his stead and will lead a weakened team against South Africa this weekend. The fixture falls outside of World Rugby’s stipulated Test window, leaving Tandy unable to select players based outside of Wales.

Amid continuing uncertainty over the future of the Welsh domestic game, Morgan is thought to be considering a move to England, with Saracens and Gloucester among the clubs interested in the 25-year-old.