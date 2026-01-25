Joe Heyes relishing Six Nations scrum duel with Leicester teammate Nicky Smith

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joe Heyes would relish the chance to test himself against Leicester Tigers teammate Nicky Smith if the pair lock horns when England host Wales in their Six Nations opener.

Heyes and Smith proved a potent combination as they dismantled the Harlequins scrum in a 34-7 Gallagher Prem win on Saturday, but could be on opposite sides when their nations clash at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on 7 February.

The England tighthead is close chums with his club-mate, as well as fellow Wales squad member Olly Cracknell, but has put that friendship on hold as he heads into camp with the rest of Steve Borthwick’s squad ahead of the opening round.

open image in gallery Nicky Smith could be key for Wales during the Six Nations ( David Davies/PA Wire )

Like many within the English game, Heyes considers Smith to be the finest scrummaging loosehead in the Prem, and was given one of his darkest days while the 31-year-old was with the Ospreys.

Heyes was sent to the sin bin for persistent scrum offences during a Champions Cup fixture in December 2022 and therefore knows all too well the threat that Smith poses.

“We just said goodbye in the changing rooms,” Heyes said after the win over Harlequins. “That was a bit awkward. I didn't know whether to hug or strangle him. We know where we're going but we'll keep it professional and try not to have any domestic conflict.

“I had a bad experience against Nicky three or four years ago and I was yellow-carded. I was like, ‘I've got him here’ but he would just pop his way back out of it.

“He has an unbelievable ability to go forward. Around the field as well, people don't see it. He'll chop everything, he'll get over the ball. He's a quality player. I think every prop has a bad day, and I've had a couple, but that was probably one of my bad days.”

Smith will swap Leicester for Sale at the end of the season, and will hope to help earn Wales their first Six Nations victory since 2023 before then.

Heyes, meanwhile, feels a figure of vital importance to Borthwick after injuries to Will Stuart and Asher Opoku-Fordjour, the two other tightheads in England’s squad in November.

open image in gallery Joe Heyes (centre) is hoping to build on a strong 2025 ( Getty )

While the experienced Trevor Davison and young gun Vilikesa Sela offer strong options, Heyes looks set to retain a starting place seized during a breakthrough 2025.

“I'm really excited to get stuck back in,” he said. “Before it probably wasn't as exciting as because I never thought I'd be involved and it felt like a bit of a rinse and repeat cycle.

“It's not only the fact I'm playing now but it's also the group we’ve got.

“If you look around at all positions in England at the moment, the strength and depth is actually incredible, isn't it? Maybe like 10 years ago, you would never have had that.”