Johnny Sexton: Ireland keen to move on quickly from New Zealand disappointment

Johnny Sexton says there has been an “open and honest” evaluation of Ireland’s deflating defeat to New Zealand in Chicago as attention turns to the team’s home autumn fixtures.

Andy Farrell’s side led 13-7 in Saturday’s sold-out match at Soldier Field before being outclassed by the All Blacks in the final quarter to suffer a 26-13 loss.

Ireland will attempt to bounce back on Saturday when Japan visit the Aviva Stadium before hosting Australia and world champions South Africa on the following two weekends.

“It’s a pretty disappointed camp,” assistant coach Sexton told reporters on Tuesday.

“We feel we probably prepared really well over the last two weeks and we didn’t get it out there on Saturday, which is the most disappointing thing.

“There’s nothing worse than when you prepare properly and you have a good plan and you just don’t quite execute it.

“The players have been pretty open and honest and coaches too, and come in and discussed it over the last couple of days and figured out why, because that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve got to take the learnings from it and make sure that it doesn’t happen again. It’s not one thing – it never is.”

Ireland initially overcame the controversial early dismissal of Tadhg Beirne for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett to lead through a Tadhg Furlong try and eight points from Jack Crowley.

But, almost nine years to the day since suffering a first defeat in the fixture, the All Blacks eased to victory after Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard added to Ardie Savea’s first-half score.

“It’s trying to turn the page really, taking the lessons,” continued Sexton.

“Andy’s always very good at that when you’re in the environment, he always reframes things, we move on pretty quick, but he also keeps us accountable and makes us realise that it wasn’t good enough.

“And sometimes it can happen like that and we understand that.

“And sometimes you can put it down to prep or do guys take their eye off the ball a bit, but it just didn’t go to plan on the day and we’ve got some good reasons for that now and we’ll make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Head coach Farrell is expected to make changes to his starting XV for this weekend’s clash with Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms.

Sexton, who confirmed lock Beirne will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, indicated some players will be dropped due to underperforming against the All Blacks, with others given opportunities to impress moving towards the 2027 World Cup.

“It’s a bit of giving guys a chance, for sure,” said Sexton. “Some of it will be selection, guys will get a chance because others didn’t play that well at the weekend.

“We need to make sure we pick a team that goes out, first of all, and tries to win the game. It’s a really important game for us, as all these games are, with regards to rankings and with the World Cup draw coming up.

“So picking a team to win, first and foremost, but at the same time, Andy knows that in two years’ time, we’re going to a World Cup and we need to have 40 players ready to go.”