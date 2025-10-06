Former England rugby captain Lewis Moody reveals he has motor neurone disease

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner, Lewis Moody, has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The 47-year-old won multiple titles with Leicester and England during his 16-year playing career but admitted that he “cannot face the full implications” of having MND just yet.

Fellow rugby players Doddie Weir and Rob Burrow were both afflicted by the disease which damages the motor neurons and causes weakness and wasting of the muscles. Currently there is no cure, though treatment can slow down the progression of the disease.

Moody revealed that he learned about the disease after finding weaknesses in his shoulder during a training session at the gym.

“There’s something about looking the future in the face and not wanting to really process that at the minute,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“You’re given this diagnosis of MND and we’re rightly quite emotional about it, but it’s so strange because I feel like nothing’s wrong,

“I don’t feel ill. I don’t feel unwell. My symptoms are very minor. I have a bit of muscle wasting in the hand and the shoulder.

“I’m still capable of doing anything and everything. And hopefully that will continue for as long as is possible.”

Moody, who has moved into high-performance coaching since retiring from playing in 2012, also released a statement explaining how he and his family will deal with the diagnosis.

It reads: “I’m writing to share some tough news. I have recently been diagnosed with ALS, also known as MND.

“This has been incredibly hard to process and a huge shock to me and my family. I feel fit and well in myself and I’m focused on staying positive, living life and dealing with the changes I will experience as they come.

“I am being well supported by my family, friends and medical professionals and I’m truly grateful to those who, in their time, helped progress research to support others, like me, living with this disease.

“Since retiring from the sport I love, and alongside my wife Annie, I’ve been able to dedicate much of the past 12 years to fundraising for The Lewis Moody Foundation in support of those affected by brain tumours.

“My plan is to continue with this but to also create an opportunity to support a charity closer to my current situation. I would be so grateful for your help with this and look forward to sharing more, once I am clear on what this looks like.

“For now, please know I feel your love and support; all I ask is that I am given some space to navigate this with my wife and sons, and those closest to us – but without doubt, I will continue to embrace life and grasp opportunities in the same way I always have.”

open image in gallery Moody is a former England rugby captain and earned an MBE in 2004 ( PA )

Moody made 223 appearances for Leicester Tigers from 1996 to 2010, winning two Heineken (European) Cups and seven league titles. He then joined Bath, where he made 34 appearances from 2010 to 2012. He was awarded an MBE for services to rugby in 2004 after England’s Rugby World Cup victory.

Coupled with his wife, Annie, Moody has raised over £2m for brain tumour research, providing support and care to children and adults affected by the biggest cancer killer for under 40s.

Moody admitted that telling his family was the “hardest thing” he had to do.

open image in gallery Moody had a 16-year playing career before retiring, spending most of it at Leicester Tigers ( Getty )

“It’s never me that I feel sad for,” he said. “It’s the sadness around having to tell my mum – as an only child – and the implications that has for her.”

Of telling his two teenage sons, Dylan (17) and Ethan (15) about the diagnosis he added: “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do.

“They are two brilliant boys and that was pretty heartbreaking. We sat on the couch in tears, Ethan and Dylan both wrapped up in each other, then the dog jumped over and started licking the tears off our faces, which was rather silly.”

open image in gallery Moody won the Rugby World Cup in 2003 with England ( Getty )

Rugby Football Union CEO, Bill Sweeney, said: “We are all deeply saddened and distressed to learn that Lewis Moody has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

“Lewis represented England, the British and Irish Lions and his clubs Leicester Tigers and Bath Rugby with both brilliance and distinction – one of the toughest and most fearless players ever to don a backrow shirt in the game, earning the respect and admiration of teammates, opponents, and supporters alike all over the world.

“His contribution to rugby, both on and off the field, reflects the very best of our sport’s values.

“Our thoughts are with Lewis and his family and friends at this very difficult time as they come to terms with this diagnosis and I know the entire rugby community stands with them and will support them.

“We are ready to offer practical and emotional support to the Moody family in whatever way is needed and appropriate; and we encourage people to show their support through the fundraising initiatives now being set up and available through GoFundMe.”