Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

When do the British and Irish Lions play Australia? Full tour schedule, kick-off times and how to watch on TV

Everything you need to know ahead of the series against Australia

Harry Latham-Coyle
Saturday 19 July 2025 08:10 BST
Comments
Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘hurt arena’ speech from British and Irish Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia

The British and Irish Lions tour is kicking into gear with the Test series set to get underway in Brisbane this weekend.

The quadrennial trip this year has headed for Australia for three Tests against the Wallabies which forms the jewels in the wider crown of a 10-match itinerary.

First formed in 1888, the Lions brings together the best rugby players in Britain and Ireland to take on the three Southern Hemisphere giants (New Zealand, Australia and South Africa) in turn at four year intervals.

This summer’s business opened with a one-off encounter with Argentina in Dublin as the touring side played in Ireland for the first time - though it was night for the Pumas as they secured their first win over the Lions. The Lions are, however, unbeaten since arriving on Australian soil.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tour.

Recommended

When is the British and Irish Lions tour?

The British and Irish Lions tour began officially on Friday 20 June, when the Lions took on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. It will conclude after the final Test in Sydney on Saturday 2 August.

What is the full schedule?

All matches kick off at 11am BST unless stated

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action live on Sky Sports, the broadcast partner of the British and Irish Lions. A live stream will be available for subscribers via Sky Go and NOW.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in