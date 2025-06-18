That’s how it should be – Andy Farrell insists Lions places still up for grabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Farrell has told his British Irish and Lions stars ahead of Friday’s clash with Argentina that selection for the Test series is wide open.

Maro Itoje captains the Lions for the first time and is joined in the starting XV by Marcus Smith, who has been picked at full-back behind an all-England half-back partnership of Alex Mitchell and Fin Smith.

Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong is given the opportunity to prove his fitness after being named on the bench for the Aviva Stadium showdown having been sidelined since early May because of a calf strain.

As many as 14 players could make their Lions debuts before the squad departs for Australia on Saturday and Farrell has demanded they make an immediate impact if they want a shot at facing the Wallabies.

“I did an exercise a couple of weeks ago, and I’ve done it about five times since, of choosing what the Test side could be,” the head coach said.

“You actually can’t even go there because there’s such good competition and that’s how it should be.

“The exciting thing about Friday night is these guys get to show the team-mates who are sat in the stand what they’re all about.

“We are looking for cohesion, connection and an ability to attack the game from the off.

“You can give yourself any excuse as far as time together is concerned, but we’ve had good prep and if you want to be a good Lions player you’ve got to hit your straps straight from the off.”

Furlong has been troubled by calf and hamstring injuries all season, forcing him to miss the entire 2024 autumn series and all but one match of the Six Nations.

If fit, the three-time Lions tourist will be favourite to start at tighthead prop in the Test series against the Wallabies, but first he must negotiate the curtain raiser against a Pumas side ranked fifth in the world.

“Tadhg is fit and ready to go and train well and as keen as everyone else to get the show on the road,” Farrell said.

Duhan van der Merwe is another player looking to demonstrate his fitness ahead of Saturday’s departure Down Under having been limited to just 11 minutes of action since the Six Nations because of ankle ligament damage.

The Scotland wing is part of a heavy duty threequarter line that features England try machine Tommy Freeman and bulldozing centres Bundee Aki and Sione Tuipulotu.

Farrell delivered positive fitness updates on Jamison Gibson-Park (glute), Huw Jones (Achilles) and Hugo Keenan (calf), stating that all three should be available for the the first match in Australia against Western Force on Saturday week.

Argentina were also the warm-up opponents in 2005 when they held Sir Clive Woodward’s Lions to a 25-25 draw in Cardiff.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for myself and the whole team. This is our first opportunity to set the standard that we want to be set and be the kind of team that we want to be,” Itoje said.