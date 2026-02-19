Maro Itoje advises top level athletes to be wary of ‘corrosive’ social media

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Maro Itoje has criticised the “corrosive” effects of social media in response to the racial abuse faced by Ireland’s Edwin Edogbo following his international debut.

Edogbo, born and raised in County Cork to Nigerian parents, was targeted online after his appearance as a replacement in Saturday’s 20-13 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy.

The Irish Rugby Football Union is investigating the abuse having been forced to disable comments on a post on its X account in which Edogbo is pictured holding his first cap, accompanied by the caption “Our latest debutant”.

Itoje, who will win his 100th England cap against Ireland at Allianz Stadium on Saturday, said: “It’s very sad on two fronts.

“Social media has been a force for good in many ways, but it’s been a force for negativity in a lot of other ways.

“It’s really important for athletes, as well as ordinary people, not to live their life based on what social media says about them. It will just be a horrible way to live your life.

“I’d advise all top level athletes not to spend too much time on social media because it’s really corrosive, both from the negativity that’s on there but also what it does to our brains.

“I think we’re going to see in the coming years a huge amount of damage that has been done to us as humans and as a society as a result of social media in terms of brains and brain development.

“Secondly, the stuff around Edwin is obviously incredibly sad. It’s something that no one should have to go through and it’s a further reminder that there’s still work to do.”

Itoje insists athletes need to have a social media presence for the benefit of their careers but the British and Irish Lions skipper urges caution over its use, including not being seduced by any hype.

“It’s very dangerous, not only for the negativity but even when it is positive it can be corrosive,” Itoje said.

“What tends to happen is positive news tends to be extremely positive and negative news seems to be extremely negative and in reality you are always somewhere in the middle.”

Football has been tarnished by racism this week after Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr was allegedly abused by Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica during a Champions League. Prestianni denies the allegation, which is being investigated by UEFA.

“We have these incidents that happen which are terribly sad and they should be condemned with full force when they do happen,” Itoje said.

“But what happened to Vinicius Jr…30 years ago that probably wouldn’t have even made the press. The referee would have told him to get on with it. His team-mates probably would have said that to him.

“So while the stuff we’re seeing, whether it’s Vinicius Jr., whether it’s Edwin Edogbo, they are terribly sad and we as a community need to keep on stamping this type of thing out.

“But I do also believe that we are moving in somewhat the right direction, although moving in somewhat the direction is not a given.”