Maro Itoje urges England to be ‘aggressors’ in Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Maro Itoje has challenged England to be the “aggressors” in their Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland as they seek to further their Six Nations title hopes.

England arrive at Murrayfield on a run of 12 consecutive victories but needing to correct a troublesome recent record in this fixture, with Scotland winning three of their last four meetings in Edinburgh.

Itoje lifted the Calcutta Cup for the first time after a narrow victory at Twickenham last year, but knows that the challenge will be greater here.

“I want us to be aggressive, accurate, and play with confidence,” Itoje said. “It is going to be a very physical game. Every time we play them and every time we play them up here it’s always a physical game.

“I just want us to be confident; I want us to be the aggressors and take pride in how we play. Put ourselves on the front foot. Attack the game. We’ve built confidence throughout this last week and previous games and the more we are together it feels like we are pushing in the right direction, and I want us to continue in that spirit.

“When you play away from home, you generally have to be sharper. There are things that happen you just have to roll with. There are things that happen that you just take on the chin and make sure you are bulletproof to the scenarios.”

Itoje has been restored to the English starting side having begun on the bench against Wales in round one following a late arrival into camp.

The 31-year-old lock had travelled to Nigeria for the burial of his mother, who passed away in December.

“It’s been great to be back with England; it’s one of the things my mum loved,” Itoje reflected. “I don’t come from a traditional rugby family but my parents became rugby people through and through, both my mum and dad.

“Being back in this environment, representing England, she always loved the fact that I was a representative of this team. It’s been good for me to be back in here, it’s been good for me to throw myself at this amazing opportunity, this amazing challenge that’s ahead of us. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”