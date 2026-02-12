Maro Itoje says England action is helping him deal with personal tragedy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Maro Itoje hopes that focusing his attention on England’s Guinness Six Nations campaign will help him through the grieving process following the death of his mother.

Itoje returns to the starting XV for Saturday’s Calcutta Cup clash with Scotland at Murrayfield having featured on the bench for the round one victory over Wales.

The British and Irish Lions skipper was limited to a supporting role at Allianz Stadium after missing some of England’s pre-tournament training camp in order to attend the funeral of his mum Florence in Nigeria.

“It’s been great being back with the team,” Itoje said. “It’s been great being with my team-mates and the coaching and support staff in this environment, which I love so much.

“Throwing yourself into a tournament like this is perhaps one of the best ways to get your mind off things.

“My mum was a huge influence in my life. There’s not a part of my life that her hand hasn’t been on. She will be sorely missed.”

Itoje’s reinstatement to the second row comes at an important moment as England face a crucial early test of their title credentials.

Having brushed aside Wales 48-7 in the opener, their Championship continues at a venue where they have not won since 2020, making Saturday’s battle with Scotland a pivotal encounter if they are to seize France’s crown.

England are targeting a 13th successive victory and Itoje said: “I’m massively excited. The Calcutta Cup is a historic fixture. It’s a game I’ve loved playing in.

“It’s always a game that’s hotly contested and it’s lovely to be here in sunny Edinburgh for the fixture.

“Scotland and England are close neighbours. We’re fierce competitors. We know each other pretty well. That brings a competitive spirit in and of itself.

“It’s a game that’s full of pride, full of passion, full of edge. It’s one that we really want win to make sure we take the Calcutta Cup home with us.

“It’s an opportunity for us as this England team to create a new narrative. It’s an opportunity for us as a team to write a new chapter in our book.

“I very much welcome the challenge. I welcome playing at Murrayfield. I welcome being a part of this team and I welcome the opportunity at hand.

“We’ve continued to grow and continued to get better and the proof will be in the pudding, but I feel we’re in a good position to get the job done.”