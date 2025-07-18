Is New Zealand vs France on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch All Blacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New Zealand take on France looking to seal a 3-0 series sweep in Hamilton.

With the visitors understrength having been unable to select most of their Six Nations-winning stars, the All Blacks had been anticipated to win on home soil but were still given a real scare in the opening encounter in Dunedin.

A much improved first-half showing last weekend in Wellington ensured that New Zealand were comfortable winners, though a few stumbles after the interval will leave Scott Robertson still seeking an 80-minute performance from his team.

Can France pounce on any complacency to secure a significant result in this third and final fixture?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs France?

New Zealand vs France is due to kick off at 8.05am BST on Saturday 19 July at FMG Stadium in Hamilton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports action, with coverage from 7.50am BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Team news

All Blacks boss Scott Robertson rotates in places as he freshens up his squad for the third Test. A shuffle of playmakers sees Damian McKenzie stationed at full-back with youngster Ruben Love given an opportunity at full-back, while fit-again wing Sevu Reece is also included in the starting back three. Quinn Tupaea and Anton Lienert-Brown form a new-look centre partnership. Rieko Ioane is a late scratch with a tight hamstring; Will Jordan steps into the starting side and Jordie Barrett on to the bench.

Up front, Samipeni Finau and Luke Jacobson join Ardie Savea in the back row, with the openside flanker continuing to captain in the absence of Scott Barrett. Replacement hooker Brodie McAlister is primed for a debut off the bench.

Gael Fickou returns to skipper the France side from the centres, with he and tighthead prop Rabah Slimani injecting significant experience after Fabien Galthie fielded a particularly callow unit in the second Test. Joshua Brennan moves a row backwards from lock to flanker to join the equally versatile Mickael Guillard, again stationed at No 8, while Antoine Hastoy re-takes the reins at fly half. Gabin Villiere gets a start ahead of Emilien Gailleton on the wing

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Samisoni Taukei’aho, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 5 Fabian Holland; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Ardie Savea (capt.), 8 Luke Jacobson; 9 Cortez Ratima, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Sevu Reece, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Will Jordan; 15 Ruben Love.

Replacements: 16 Brodie McAlister, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Dalton Papali’i, 20 Du’Plessis Kirifi; 21 Noah Hotham, 22 Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23 Jordie Barrett.

France XV: 1 Baptiste Erdocio, 2 Pierre Bourgarit, 3 Rabah Slimani; 4 Hugo Auradou, 5 Matthias Halagahu; 6 Alexandre Fischer, 7 Joshua Brennan, 8 Mickael Guillard; 9 Nolann Le Garrec, 10 Antoine Hastoy; 11 Gabin Villiere, 12 Gael Fickou (capt.), 13 Nicolas Depoortere, 14 Theo Attissogbe; 15 Leo Barre.

Replacements: 16 Gaetan Barlot, 17 Paul Mallez, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Killian Tixeront, 21 Pierre Bochaton; 22 Thibault Daubagna, 23 Emilien Gailleton.