New Zealand and Ireland contest top spot in Pool C as the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are confirmed.

The pair are already assured of their places in the last eight after back-to-back wins over Spain and Japan, with both nations taking a maximum 10 points from their two games so far.

It leaves this fixture to decide the pool, with Scott Bemand’s Ireland hoping to repeat their stunning upset win at last year’s WXV1 tournament in Canada.

That result continued Ireland’s strong record against the Black Ferns having also ended the defending champions’ title chances with a pool-stage win at the 2014 World Cup in France.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is New Zealand vs Ireland?

New Zealand vs Ireland is due to kick off at 2.45pm BST on Sunday 7 September at the Amex Stadium in Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC Two, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm BST. A live stream will be available via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news

Renee Holmes returns at full-back for the Black Ferns, with teenager Braxton Sorensen-McGee moved to the wing with Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, the leading try scorer in New Zealand’s history, rounding out the back three. Co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu drops to the bench with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u back in the starting side, while the return of Ayesha Leti-I’iga following an ankle injury suffered against Spain displays the depth of outside back options at Allan Bunting’s disposal.

Ireland remain without Aoife Wafer, who it was hoped might be able to make her return from injury in this game. The back row is reshuffled nonetheless with co-captain Edel McMahon brought back in, while fellow skipper Sam Monaghan has been deemed fit to start after a precautionary withdrawal during last week’s win over Spain. Wing Beibhinn Parsons is a significant returnee to the backline.

Line-ups

New Zealand XV: 1 Chryss Viliko, 2 Georgia Ponsonby, 3 Tanya Kalounivale; 4 Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 5 Alana Bremner; 6 Layla Sae, 7 Jorja Miller, 8 Liana Mikaele-Tu’u; 9 Risaleaana Pouri-Lane, 10 Ruahei Demant (co-capt.); 11 Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 12 Sylvia Brunt, 13 Stacey Waaka, 14 Braxton Sorensen-McGee; 15 Renee Holmes.

Replacements: 16 Vici-Rose Green, 17 Kate Henwood, 18 Amy Rule, 19 Laura Bayfield, 20 Kennedy Tukuafu (co-capt.); 21 Maia Joseph, 22 Theresa Setefano, 23 Ayesha Leti-I’iga.

Ireland XV: 1 Ellena Perry, 2 Neve Jones, 3 Linda Djougang; 4 Ruth Campbell, 5 Sam Monaghan (co-capt.); 6 Grace Moore, 7 Edel McMahon (co-capt.), 8 Brittany Hogan; 9 Aoibheann Reilly, 10 Dannah O’Brien; 11 Amee-Leigh Costigan, 12 Eve Higgins, 13 Aoife Dalton, 14 Beibhinn Parsons; 15 Stacey Flood.

Replacements: 16 Cliodhna Moloney-MacDonald, 17 Niamh O’Dowd, 18 Sadhbh McGrath, 19 Eimear Corri-Fallon, 20 Claire Boles; 21 Emily Lane, 22 Nancy McGillivray, 23 Anna McGann.