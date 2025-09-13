Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Zealand survive scare against South Africa to progress to Women’s World Cup semi-finals

New Zealand 46-17 South Africa: The Women’s Springboks impressed in Exeter but the class of the Black Ferns eventually told

Nick Said
Saturday 13 September 2025 15:43 BST
Comments
New Zealand progressed past an impressive South Africa to reach the last four
New Zealand progressed past an impressive South Africa to reach the last four (Getty Images)

Teenage wing Braxton Sorensen-McGee scored two tries as defending champions New Zealand survived a first-half scare to defeat South Africa 46-17 in their Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final at Sandy Park.

South Africa starved New Zealand of the ball in the opening period and used their forward power to go to the break level at 10-10 but once the Black Ferns gained more possession, they ran their opponents ragged and scored eight tries in all.

Fullback Renee Holmes and No 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker also scored two tries each to go with scores for centre Theresa Setefano and wing Katelyn Vahaakolo as their ability to move the ball at pace opened gaps in the South African defence.

Prop Babalwa Latsha, centre Aphiwe Ngwevu and forward Lerato Makua went over for the South Africans, who were appearing in their first World Cup quarter-final and, having shown rapid improvement in recent years, will hope this campaign is the springboard women’s rugby needs in the country.

South Africa left the tournament with their heads held high
South Africa left the tournament with their heads held high (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

It was the proverbial game of two halves as South Africa had 81% of the possession in the opening period and kept the ball at close quarters, neutralising New Zealand's dangerous backs.

But three tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period killed the contest as New Zealand spread the ball through the hands and moved the South African defence across the park, executing with precision.

New Zealand will face the winners of Saturday’s second quarter-final between Canada and Australia in Bristol in Friday's semi-finals.

Reuters

