Rassie Erasmus recovering after suffering chemical burns in ‘freak accident’

Erasmus is expected to be able to return to work fully “within weeks”.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 27 January 2024 10:30
Rassie Erasmus is on the mend (Mike Egerton/PA)
South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital after undergoing a medical procedure for chemical burns.

The 51-year-old, who led the Springboks to World Cup glory in 2019 as head coach, sustained the injury in a “freak accident using a powerful detergent product”.

Erasmus is expected to be able to return to work fully “within weeks”.

A statement from South Africa Rugby said: “Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby’s director of rugby, is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product.

“He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks.”

