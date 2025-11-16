Is Scotland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch rugby internationals
Everything you need to know ahead of the Quilter Nations Series clash
Scotland will bid to bounce back from a narrow defeat to New Zealand as they host Argentina at Murrayfield.
A first win over the All Blacks appeared to be within the grasp of the Scots last weekend, only for Damian McKenzie and victory to slip away at the last in a familiar story in the fixture.
For Gregor Townsend’s side, it makes this a must-win fixture if they are to emerge from November with real encouragement given only Tonga are to come in their campaign.
But Argentina showed all of their threat in putting 52 points on Wales last weekend even in a mixed, error-ridden performance from Felipe Contepomi’s Pumas.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Scotland vs Argentina?
Scotland vs Argentina is due to kick off at 3.10pm GMT on Sunday 16 November at Murrayfield in Edinburgh.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 2.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available via discovery+.
Team news
Finn Russell has been passed fit to start for Scotland, who make just a single change to their starting side. It comes in the back row, where Rory Darge is promoted off the bench to start on the openside as Matt Fagerson drops out.
Duhan van der Merwe is back on the bench having been left out last week, and is one of three backs as Gregor Townsend reverts to a traditional split.
Argentina shuffle their backline after the win over Wales, with Juan Cruz Mallia starting at full-back on the occasion of his 50th cap. Rodrigo Isgro and Matias Moroni are also brought in, while Pedro Rubiolo and Santiago Grondona bolster the back five of the pack.
The experienced Pablo Matera is withheld in a bench role, along with playmaker Santiago Carreras.
Line-ups
Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 Ewan Ashman, 3 D’Arcy Rae; 4 Scott Cummings, 5 Grant Gilchrist; 6 Gregor Brown, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Kyle Steyn, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 14 Darcy Graham; 15 Blair Kinghorn.
Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Josh Bayliss, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 Jamie Dobie, 22 Tom Jordan, 23 Duhan van der Merwe.
Argentina XV: 1 Mayco Vivas, 2 Julian Montoya (capt.), 3 Pedro Delgado; 4 Guido Petti, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Santiago Grondona, 7 Juan Martin Gonzalez, 8 Joaquin Oviedo; 9 Simon Benitez Cruz, 10 Geronimo Prisciantelli; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Matias Moroni, 14 Rodrigo Isgro; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.
Replacements: 16 Ignacio Ruiz, 17 Thomas Gallo, 18 Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19 Efrain Elias, 20 Pablo Matera; 21 Agustin Moyano, 22 Santiago Carreras, 23 Justo Piccardo.
