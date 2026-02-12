Gregor Townsend wields axe as Scotland ring changes for Calcutta Cup clash with England
Several regular starters are dropped after the round one defeat to Italy
Gregor Townsend has rung the changes ahead of Scotland’s Calcutta Cup clash with England.
Townsend makes four changes to a pack outclassed by Italy in Rome in their Six Nations opener, with prop Nathan McBeth handed a first tournament start at the expense of Pierre Schoeman.
Hooker Ewan Ashman is ruled out with a neck issue, while Townsend again leaves Blair Kinghorn and Duhan van der Merwe out of the matchday 23, with Darcy Graham on the bench.
There are no Edinburgh players in the starting side, but former captain Jamie Ritchie returns to the back row.
Scotland have dropped to 10th in the world rankings after their defeat in Rome, and face an England side on a run of 12 consecutive wins.
The hosts have won three of the last four meetings between these two at Murrayfield, though.
Scotland XV to face England at Murrayfield (Saturday 14 February, 4.40pm GMT): 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Dave Cherry, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Gregor Brown, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Jamie Ritchie, 7 Rory Darge, 8 Jack Dempsey; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell; 11 Jamie Dobie, 12 Sione Tuipulotu (capt.), 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Tom Jordan.
Replacements: 16 Dave Cherry, 17 Pierre Schoeman, 18 Elliot Millar Mills, 19 Max Williamson, 20 Matt Fagerson; 21 George Horne, 22 Adam Hastings, 23 Darcy Graham.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks