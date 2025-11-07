Scotland vs New Zealand: Prediction, Team News & Betting Odds

Scotland vs New Zealand tips:

Scotland face New Zealand at Murrayfield on Saturday, looking to secure their first ever win over the All Blacks in 120 years (3:10pm, TNT Sports and Discovery+).

The two sides have met 32 times, and the best result Scotland have managed have been two draws, the last of which came back in 1983.

Since then, New Zealand have won 20 matches in a row to take their tally to 30 victories, and it will be a huge ask if Scotland are to secure that win this weekend.

Gregor Townsend’s men go into the game after securing a record-breaking win over the USA last weekend. They scored 13 tries on their way to an 85-0 win, in their biggest ever win in 100 years of playing at Murrayfield.

At the same time, the All Blacks were beating Ireland for the third meeting in a row, running out 26-13 winners in Chicago.

Scotland vs New Zealand: Scotland’s wait for a win to go on

Townsend's side finished fourth in this year’s Six Nations and were beaten by France, England and Ireland as well as South Africa in last year's Autumn internationals, so it’s no surprise that the best price you can get on a New Zealand win is 3/8.

Two of their last three defeats to the All Blacks have been by eight points and the other by five, but the results only tell half of the story. In 2014, Scotland trailed by just one point with seven minutes to go but were eventually beaten 24-16.

The most recent defeat, back in 2022, was the hardest to take, though. After training by 14 points early in that game, they then led by nine, scoring 23 unanswered points in 52 minutes.

But they lost their composure and maybe their heads as they eventually went down 23–31, so they could well have revenge on their minds.

Scotland vs New Zealand prediction 1: New Zealand to win by 6-10 points - 9/2 Bet365

Scotland vs New Zealand teams:

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Darcy Graham, Rory Hutchinson, Sione Tuipulotu (capt), Kyle Steyn; Finn Russell, Ben White; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, D’Arcy Rae, Grant Gilchrist, Scott Cummings, Gregor Brown, Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey.

Replacements: George Turner, Rory Sutherland, Elliot Millar-Mills, Marshall Sykes, Rory Darge, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Dobie, Tom Jordan.

New Zealand: Will Jordan; Leroy Carter, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Quinn Tupaea, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard; Ethan de Groot,Codie Taylor, Fletcher Newell, Josh Lord, Fabian Holland, Wallace Sititi, Ardie Savea (capt), Peter Lakai.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Sam Darry, Du'Plessis Kirifi, Cortez Ratima, Billy Proctor, Damian McKenzie.

