England host Italy at Twickenham on Sunday as both teams look for their first win of this year’s Six Nations.

Scotland retained the Calcutta Cup in a thrilling clash at Twickenham last weekend to deny Steve Borthwick victory in his first game in charge.

Italy came close to pulling off a huge upset against defending champions France and will require another big performance as they look for a first win against England, in what is their 30th attempt.

Meanwhile, Borthwick has axed the Owen Farrell-Marcus Smith axis following last weekend’s defeat as the head coach looks for his first win.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

The match will kick off at 3pm GMT on Sunday 12 February.

What TV channel is it on and will there be a live stream?

It will be shown live on ITV 1, as well as online on the ITV X platform.

What is the team news?

England head coach Steve Borthwick has dropped Marcus Smith from his team to face Italy on Sunday. Captain Owen Farrell has been named moved to fly-half, with Henry Slade and Ollie Lawrence the midfield pair. Jack Willis replaces Ben Curry, who is not in the squad, at flanker.

Italy welcomed two of its England-based players after long injury layoffs, forwards Jake Polledri and Marco Riccioni. The only other change to the side which made France look ordinary last weekend in Rome was in the backline, where Edoardo Padovani has swapped in for Pierre Bruno to start on the right wing.

Confirmed line-ups

England XV: 15. Freddie Steward; 14. Max Malins, 13. Henry Slade, 12. Ollie Lawrence, 11. Ollie Hassell-Collins; 10. Owen Farrell (capt), 9. Jack van Poortvliet; 1. Ellis Genge, 2. Jamie George, 3. Kyle Sinckler; 4. Maro Itoje, 5. Ollie Chessum; 6. Lewis Ludlam, 7. Jack Willis, 8. Alex Dombrandt

Replacements: 16. Jack Walker, 17. Mako Vunipola, 18. Dan Cole, 19. Nick Isiekwe, 20. Ben Earl, 21. Alex Mitchell, 22. Marcus Smith, 23. Henry Arundell

Italy XV: 15. Ange Capuozzo; 14. Edoardo Padovani, 13. Juan Ignacio Brex, 12. Luca Morisi, 11. Tommaso Menoncello; 10. Tommaso Allan, 9. Stephen Varney; 1. Danilo Fischetti, 2. Giacomo Nicotera, 3. Marco Riccioni; 4. Niccolo Cannone, 5. Federico Ruzza; 6. Sebastian Negri, 7. Michele Lamaro (capt), 8. Lorenzo Cannone

Replacements: 16. Luca Bigi, 17. Federico Zani, 18. Simone Ferrari, 19. Edoardo Iachizzi, 20. Jake Polledri, 21. Manuel Zuliani, 22. Alessandro Fusco, 23. Pierre Bruno