England vs Scotland LIVE rugby: Six Nations 2023 latest score and updates as Ellis Genge try stretches lead
Steve Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time as Scotland look to defend the Calcutta Cup on the opening weekend of the Six Nations
England take on Scotland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations as the Steve Borthwick era gets underway at Twickenham. Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time after replacing Eddie Jones and is first tasked with reclaiming the Calcutta Cup from the visitors.
Scotland have won their last two matches against England, who have not beaten Gregor Townsend’s team at Twickenham since 2017. Scotland opened last season’s Six Nations campaign with a victory over England at Murrayfield - although both teams finished the tournament with identical records of two wins and three defeats.
Both teams will be looking for improvement this year in order to mount a title challenge, as Borthwick looks to make the perfect start as England boss. Follow live updates from England vs Scotland below:
TRY! England 20-19 SCOTLAND (Ben White try, 51 minutes)
An opportunistic score from the Scottish scrum half! England largely handle the Scottish carriers but get themselves in a muddle when the ball bobbles inadvertendly away from a ruck. Ben Curry is torn between going for the ball and tackling Ben White, and ends up doing neither, allowing White to shed him rather easily, step by Freddie Steward and cross for the score.
Finn Russell’s conversion brings the gap back down to a single point.
England 20-12 Scotland, 50 minutes
A basic error from England, shelling the restart to grant Scotland an immediate opportunity to answer. Ben White will inseert the ball into a scrum on the right.
TRY! ENGLAND 20-12 Scotland (Ellis Genge try, 48 minutes)
Ellis Genge crashes over!
Potency and power from England and they capitalise on the territory. Alex Dombrandt, withheld in midfield hits a hard angle back towards the lineout, winning the gainline comprehensively. Genge carries firmly before Ben Curry rumbles to a metre short.
The backs demand the ball on the right but Jack van Poortvliet opts left for his old Leicester skipper, and Genge has punch aplenty to ground between Scottish bodies. Owen Farrell adds the extra two.
England 13-12 Scotland, 46 minutes
Richie Gray then enters from the side as England try to form a rare maul. Marcus Smith’s right boot directs his forwards down into the Scotland 22.
England 13-12 Scotland, 46 minutes
England win a penalty at the scrum, WP Nel turning in under pressure from Ellis Genge.
England 13-12 Scotland, 45 minutes
Ollie Hassell-Collins receives some treatment on a lower limb ailment, hopping about to test the readiness of the leg for competiton. England’s debut wing will be able to continue, and positions himself on the blindside wing as Jack van Poortvliet prepares to feed a scrum.
England 13-12 Scotland, 44 minutes
A lineout throw tumbles off the fingertips of Ollie Chessum at the tail and Ben Curry is penalised in retreat at the ruck.
England 13-12 Scotland, 43 minutes
Ollie Hassell-Collins arcs dangerously, showing his easy speed as he strides to the outside and nearly slips an offload away. England have an advantage with which to play, and Owen Farrell prods for a chasing Max Malins, who nearly again uses his right boot intelligently to capitalise.
Slightly surprisingly, referee Paul Williams deems that England have used their advantage, and Scotland are free to clear.
England 13-12 Scotland, 41 minutes
No half time changes for either side.
England haven’t mauled much so far, and again play away from the lineout, Lewis Ludlam shed from the back of a feigned drive and ferrying the ball to the backs. Three phases go nowhere and then it is to the air, with Scotland taking the kick nicely.
Second half...
The players re-emerge, and Finn Russell gets proceedings back underway.
