✕ Close Six Nations: Steve Borthwick drops Manu Tuilagi for Scotland opener

England take on Scotland on the opening weekend of the Six Nations as the Steve Borthwick era gets underway at Twickenham. Borthwick takes charge of England for the first time after replacing Eddie Jones and is first tasked with reclaiming the Calcutta Cup from the visitors.

Scotland have won their last two matches against England, who have not beaten Gregor Townsend’s team at Twickenham since 2017. Scotland opened last season’s Six Nations campaign with a victory over England at Murrayfield - although both teams finished the tournament with identical records of two wins and three defeats.

Both teams will be looking for improvement this year in order to mount a title challenge, as Borthwick looks to make the perfect start as England boss. Follow live updates from England vs Scotland below: