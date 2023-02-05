Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

France begin their Six Nations campaign against Italy in one of the biggest years in their history ahead of the World Cup.

The French are on a collision course with Ireland, the world’s No 1 side, with the trip to Dublin a mouthwatering prospect.

But first of all Les Bleus must take care of business in Italy and show their professional edge, not to mention adding a bonus point. The Irish did all of that in Cardiff to spoil Warren Gatland’s return.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game in Rome.

When is Italy vs France?

The last game of round one in the Six Nations 2023 takes place at 3pm GMT on Sunday 5 February in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Where can I watch it?

Italy vs France is available to watch in the UK on free-to-air channel ITV1 and coverage begins at 2:15pm.

You can watch the live stream on the ITVX app or ITV’s website, while we’ll have you covered here too with the live blog and text commentary.

What is the team news?

France must cope without centre Jonathan Danty, who is ruled out for the entire campaign with a knee injury.

And there is more bad news with forward Cameron Woki dealing with a hand fracture.

Les Bleus will also be without: Gabin Villiere, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Peato Mauvaka, Pierre Bourgarit, Maxime Lucu, Arthur Vincent, Killian Geraci and Florian Verhaeghe.

But lock Paul Willemse returns from injury and Lyon’s Ethan Dumortier injects fresh blood into the side and will make his debut.

Thomas Ramos is selected at full-back over Melvyn Jaminet, who is not involved at all.

Coach Fabien Galthie’s original training squad has plenty of new faces, with the uncapped Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Emilien Gailleton, Paul Boudehent, Romain Buros and Julien Delbouis, scrum-halves Leo Coly and Nolann Le Garrec all joining Dumortier as uncapped options.

Fly-half Paolo Garbisi could be back in contention after a knee problem, while Harlequins’ Tommaso Allan starts.

The Azzurri must contend without the injured Monty Ioane, Toa Halafihi, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Leonardo Marin and David Sisi.

While the uncapped quartet of Matteo Nocera, Luca Rizzoli, Mirco Spagnolo and Marco Manfredi could be given chances to impress.

Italy vs France starting line-ups

Italy XV: Capuozzo; Bruno, Brex, Morisi, Menoncello; Allan, Varney; Fischetti, Nicotera, Ferrari; N Cannone, Ruzza; Negri, Lamaro (C), L Cannone

Replacements: Bigi, Zani, Ceccarelli, Iachizzi, Pettinelli, Zuliani, Fusco, Padovani

France XV: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Moefana, Dumortier; Ntamack, Dupont (C); Baille, Marchand, Atonio; Flament, Willemse; Jelonch, Ollivon, Alldritt

Replacements: Barlot, Wardi, Falatea, Taofifenua, Lavault, Macalou, Le Garrec, Jalibert