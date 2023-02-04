Wales vs Ireland LIVE rugby: Latest build-up to Six Nations 2023 opener in Cardiff
Warren Gatland’s return begins against the favourites for this year’s Six Nations and the No 1 side in the world
Wales host Ireland in a mouthwatering 2023 Six Nations opener in Cardiff this afternoon.
The Principality Stadium will be rocking as Wales look to quickly banish a nightmare 2022, which saw Wayne Pivac sacked after losses to Georgia and Italy.
The Irish will be bullish though, their sensational form under Andy Farrell has them primed for a historic year with home games to come in the Six Nations against France and England as we count down to the World Cup in September.
“Last week, there was only one topic of discussion and that was understandable,” Gatland said, referencing the scandal engulfing the Welsh Rugby Union following allegations of sexism, bullying and racism made in a scathing TV documentary. “This week, the message to the players is we have a test match to focus on. Rugby has been the only talking point and the players have been great in terms of that. It has been a bit of a challenge, but our whole focus is on Saturday.”
Follow for live updates and build-up to a huge day of rugby:
Team News – Wales
The first team of the second Gatland era looks remarkably like one that might have been selected during his previous stint in charge. The old guard, largely, remain, though another frustrating injury for Leigh Halfpenny means he is scratched from the team named on Tuesday.
There are a handful of newer faces. Joe Hawkins makes his Six Natiosn debut at inside centre and offers the promise of a second skilful midfield distributer, while Rio Dyer continues to build on his encouraging early days in international rugby on the wing. Jac Morgan and Justin Tipuric, two of three specialist sevens in the matchday 23, have been in outstanding form for the Ospreys and will be key in a crucial battle on the floor.There’s a new skipper, too, with Ken Owens appointed captain ahead of this campaign
Wales XV: G Thomas, K Owens (capt.), T Francis; A Beard, AW Jones; J Morgan, J Tipuric, T Faletau; T Williams, D Biggar; R Dyer, J Hawkins, G North, J Adams; L Williams.
Replacements: S Baldwin, R Carre, D Lewis, D Jenkins, T Reffell; R Webb, O Williams, A Cuthbert.
Who will win the Six Nations? The big talking points ahead of the 2023 Championship
World Cup form guide
The Six Nations offers a final chance to see Europe’s major contenders in full throttle before attention switches to the World Cup. Summer warm-up games will allow coaches to make final selection touches, but for serious competitive action, this season’s tournament has extra spice. It will be a major surprise if Ireland or France do not head to the World Cup with a Six Nations title in the locker, although both will have pressures, given that Ireland have never progressed beyond the tournament’s quarter-final phase and France face huge home nation expectation. Time is not on the side of Borthwick and Gatland, given their recent appointments, but both will oversee hugely-competitive squads, while it could be Gregor Townsend’s last Six Nations campaign as Scotland head coach, given speculation that he might be heading to new pastures later this year.
Exciting prospects to emerge?
The Six Nations is a competition usually for the tried and tested, given its high stakes, but there is also room for new faces to shine. This season’s tournament should be no exception, with England, Ireland and Wales possibly leading the way. London Irish wing and England hopeful Ollie Hassell-Collins is among the Gallagher Premiership’s most consistent performers, showcasing blistering pace and exceptional try-scoring ability, while uncapped Ireland centre Jamie Osborne continued his rapid rise with a man-of-the-match display in Leinster’s recent Heineken Champions Cup rout of Gloucester, and Wales possess two of British rugby’s most promising prospects in Exeter forwards Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza.
Warren Gatland’s Midas touch
When Wales beat South Africa in Pretoria last summer, the odds on Gatland returning as head coach less than six months later would have been greater than 100-1 chance Foinavon winning the 1967 Grand National. But the New Zealander is back for a second stint in the job, having seen Wales win four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and reach two World Cup semi-finals when he was last at the helm between 2008 and 2019. Home defeats against Italy and Georgia underpinned Wayne Pivac’s departure less than a year out from the World Cup, so Gatland has little time to try and turn things around. If anyone can, though, then it is him.
Can Steve Borthwick recharge England?
The Eddie Jones era ended in December after a miserable year when England won just five games, with the Rugby Football Union turning to former national team captain Steve Borthwick as his head coach successor. Borthwick’s coaching credentials are impressive, being highlighted by him transforming Leicester from Gallagher Premiership strugglers to champions in two years. A strong assistant coaching team features the likes of Kevin Sinfield and Nick Evans, and there is no doubt that the 43-year-old Cumbrian could make an immediate impact as England boss. Home games against Scotland and Italy should mean a smooth start before trips to Cardiff and Dublin sandwich a Twickenham appointment with France.
An early title decider?
If rugby union’s world rankings provide an accurate form guide, then this season’s Six Nations is a two-horse race between Ireland and France. They dominated the tournament last year, with France winning a first Grand Slam since 2010, and their Dublin showdown in round two on February 11 appears title-defining. There are other hurdles where either team could fall, but they are way ahead at the rankings summit of any European rival, with first-placed Ireland winning a Test series in New Zealand last year, then toppling South Africa and Australia, while France won all 10 of their games in 2022.
England start new era by relying on old failure
England fans who thought, or maybe hoped, the start of the Steve Borthwick era would spell the end of the seemingly doomed Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell combination that came to define the demise of Eddie Jones’s tenure will be in for a shock when seeing the starting XV for Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Scotland.
There, at fly half, is the name Marcus Smith, with Owen Farrell in the No 12 jersey outside him. Cue mass panic and social media hand-wringing over the return of this most unpopular of experiments.
Smith-Farrell was the 10-12 axis that brought down the Jones regime. It was supposed to be a cheat code in attack, a way of squeezing two elite fly halves into the team as a double-playmaker pivot to create an unpredictable, unstoppable force. It unequivocally failed.
The autumn Tests just gone saw Jones’s “unicorn” trio of Smith, Farrell and Manu Tuilagi finally line up as the 10-12-13 alignment, with the potential of England’s innovative attacking structure set to be finally unlocked.
Six Nations brings timely opportunity for rugby to sidestep issues and showcase excitement
Hello again Six Nations – how we have needed your timely return. These have been tempestuous times for rugby union, bubbling in a cauldron of existential crises and grim tidings.
To surmise the wretched mess in which the sport finds itself on championship eve: England’s Rugby Football Union has been forced to apologise amid uproar after foisting a tackle height law change on the community game without player or coach consultation; in France, the federation are seeking a new president after Bernard Laporte was found guilty of corruption.
Italian prop Ivan Nemer has been banned for six months after racially abusing his club and international front-row teammate Cherif Traore, while Glasgow Warriors wing Rufus McLean’s contract has been terminated after pleading guilty to domestic violence. And then there is Wales, with a union in turmoil after allegations of a toxic culture of sexism and homophobia, and a newly-installed chief executive with deep fears for the future.
Six Nations 2023: Wales vs Ireland
Welcome to Independent Sport’s Six Nations 2023 coverage.
We’ll have build-up to Wales vs Ireland in Cardiff, plus we’ll have you covered for England vs Scotland at Twickenham later this afternoon.
Warren Gatland’s second reign begins against the world’s No 1 ranked side.
It promises to be the start of a fascinating tournament as Europe’s best do battle in preparation for the World Cup in France later this year.
