Rassie Erasmus seeking ‘spark’ with major Springboks changes for All Blacks rematch

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus has responded to the disappointing defeat to New Zealand by making sweeping changes to his side for this weekend’s rematch – seeking a “spark” from his backs.

The Springboks were atypically sloppy in possession, consistently failing to execute in attack as they went down 24-17 in Auckland to leave their Rugby Championship hopes hanging by a thread.

In response, Erasmus has gutted his backline, with wily veteran Cobus Reinach and mercurial young talent Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu forming an all-new half-back partnership and another inexperienced youngster Ethan Hooker – who came off the bench to make his international debut on Saturday – promoted to start on the wing.

Two further backline changes see Damian Willemse in to start at 12 and Aphelele Fassi at full back, while Canan Moodie switches from wing to outside centre and Cheslin Kolbe retains his place in the No 14 shirt.

Meanwhile, in the pack, Lood de Jager is preferred to Eben Etzebeth at lock and Jasper Wiese comes in at No 8 after a four-match suspension as Siya Kolisi switches back to the blindside flank and also regains the captaincy from the dropped Jesse Kriel.

There is a five-three split of forwards to backs on the bench, although No 23 Andre Esterhuizen can fill in as a flanker if required, as the Springboks will try to retain the Freedom Cup by triumphing in Wellington to split the two Tests with the All Blacks.

“This is an exciting team, which we believe will provide us with the forward power we require, and spark in the backline against a quality All Blacks side,” explained Erasmus.

“We’ve maintained consistency in selection to a large degree in the last few matches, but apart from what we feel some of the players selected can add to our attack, we’d like to see what some of the players can do against the top-ranked team in the world.

“This is a vital match for our Rugby Championship campaign, and we feel some fresh legs and energy are what we need to come away with the desired result.

“Every player in this squad knows we believe in them and back them, and this will serve as a great occasion for them to show us what they are capable of against a team such as the All Blacks.

“They have all done the job for us against some of the top teams in the world earlier this year, and others over the last few years, and we know they’ll relish this opportunity to face New Zealand in their backyard.”

South Africa were stunned 38-22 by Australia in their Rugby Championship opener at Ellis Park before bouncing back to sneak a 30-22 win in Cape Town but the weekend’s defeat at Eden Park has left them third in the table, level on points with Argentina below them. Victory this weekend is all but essential to keep their hopes of retaining the trophy they lifted for the first time since 2019 last year.

The Springbok-All Black rivalry is always a huge occasion, regardless of context and Erasmus knows his side must produce an improved display.

He added: “Both teams will be up for the challenge this week after having to cope with heavy rain at times in Auckland, and after the disappointing performance we delivered in the opening stages of that match, we know we need to be much more effective in all departments this week and produce a performance both us and our supporters can be proud of.

“We need a top-class performance to ensure that we are in contention to win the Rugby Championship. We know where we went wrong last week and what we must fix, and we’ll leave no stone unturned to fix those errors. There’s no doubt that we have to deliver a proper 80-minute performance to do well, and we will give everything to achieve that.”

South Africa team to face New Zealand

15. Aphelele Fassi, 14. Cheslin Kolbe, 13. Canan Moodie, 12. Damian Willemse, 11. Ethan Hooker, 10. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9. Cobus Reinach; 1. Ox Nche, 2. Malcolm Marx, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Lood de Jager, 5. Ruan Nortje, 6. Siya Kolisi (captain), 7. Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements: 16. Marnus van der Merwe, 17. Jan. Hendrik Wessels, 18. Wilco Louw, 19. RG Snyman, 20. Kwagga Smith, 21. Grant Williams, 22. Manie Libbok, 23. Andre Esterhuizen