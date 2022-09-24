Jump to content

South Africa vs Argentina live stream: How to watch the Rugby Championship fixture online and on TV

Everything you need to know about the match

Sarah Rendell
Saturday 24 September 2022 07:27
(AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa host Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match with everything still to play for with all four teams able to take the trophy. New Zealand sit on top of the table on points difference but South Africa closely follow them with Argentina and Australia on the chase.

Last week the Springboks beat Argentina in their own back yard 36-20 and they will be hoping to get the same result at home. A concern for South Africa comes in their lack of a fly-half with Handre Pollard injured, Damian Willemse concussed and Elton Janjties out due to mental health reasons.

“It would have been nice to pick Elton, but mental health is a big thing,” said Nienaber. “There would have been too much external pressure on him and from a perspective of humanity, it would have been unfair to bring him back. Elton would have been under too much pressure, and with us the human side comes first.”

The situation sees South Africa turn to Frans Steyn, an experienced player but one who hasn’t started a Test since 2008.

But who else lines up for the teams? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will take place on Saturday, 24 September at 4.05pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports and their app Sky Go.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

South Africa make two changes from their win over Argentina with Frans Steyn in at fly-half and Pieter-Steph du Toit come in at flanker.

Argentina male two backline changes to their team, with coach Michael Cheika resisting wholesale changes despite losing at the home to the Springboks last Saturday. Juan Imhoff comes in on the wing in place of Lucio Cinti while Matias Moroni replaces Matias Orlando at centre,

Confirmed line-ups

South Africa: Willie le Roux; Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi; Frans Steyn, Jaden Hendrikse; Steven Kitshoff, Malcolm Marx, Frans Malherbe, Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Siya Kolisi (captain), Pieter-Steph du Toit, Jasper Wiese.

Argentina: Juan Cruz Mallia; Emiliano Boffelli, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Imhoff; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Julian Montoya, Eduardo Bello; Matias Alemanno, Tomas Lavanini; Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera.

Odds

South Africa - 1/20

Draw - 35/1

Argentina - 10/1

Prediction

Everything is up in the air in the competition but the world champions should have the edge over Micheal Chieka’s men, especially having the home advantage. South Africa 25-10 Argentina.

