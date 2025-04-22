Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter LIVE: The Rocket returns at World Championship after break from snooker
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan hasn’t played a match since January as he battles mental health issues but returns at the Crucible Theatre to face bitter rival Ali Carter
The greatest snooker player of all time, Ronnie O’Sullivan, returns to action this afternoon as he competes in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield against long-time foe Ali Carter.
The seven-time world champion hasn’t played in a tournament since snapping his cue in anger and walking out of the Championship League in January. He has pulled out of several events at short notice over the past 12 months, including the Masters at Alexandra Palace, to prioritise his mental health and wellbeing and admits he has been scared to go near a snooker table during his absence, while fearing he has “lost his bottle”.
O’Sullivan has been open about his struggles, and there was real doubt about whether the 49-year-old would play at Sheffield or be absent for the first time in 33 years but he is indeed taking to the baize and will try to find form as the tournament progresses.
He is currently level with Stephen Hendry for the most world titles won at the Crucible, with seven, and although he has played down expectations of securing a record-breaking eight this year, he does have form – having opted to miss the whole of the 2013 season before rocking up in Sheffield and winning the world title that year.
‘The Rocket’ could have received an easier first-round draw, with Carter the highest-ranked player to come through the qualifiers and a former two-time world finalist himself – losing to O’Sullivan on both occasions, in 2008 and 2012. The pair have a messy history that includes mid-match shoulder barges and wars of words over on-table behaviour, so expect an explosive contest.
World Snooker Championship prize fund
The World Championship is the richest prize in snooker with players sharing a total prize fund of £2,395,000. The winner will receive £500,000, with the runner-up pocketing £200,000 and the losing semi-finalists netting £100,000 each.
- Last 112 - £5,000
- Last 80 - £10,000
- Last 48 - £15,000
- Last 32 - £20,000
- Last 16 - £30,000
- Quarter-finalists - £50,000
- Semi-finalists - £100,000
- Runner-up - £200,000
- Winner - £500,000
A bonus of £40,000 is on offer for a maximum break made at the Crucible. That bonus is in addition to the £15,000 highest break prize.
An additional bonus of £147,000 is on offer to any player who makes two maximums across the season's Triple Crown events and the Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters.
By making two maximums in the third qualifying round, Jackson Page won a £147,000 bonus for two maximums and the £10,000 bonus for a maximum in qualifying. The £147,000 bonus can be won up to two more times.
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I wish I was more like Hendry and Davis’
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s most recent World Championship title, won so emotionally at the iconic Crucible Theatre in 2022, more or less ended the debate surrounding snooker’s greatest player of all time.
Yet as those who have followed his rollercoaster career, or watched his candid, raw 2023 documentary The Edge of Everything will be painfully aware, the almost endless trophies and triumphs haven’t always brought him happiness or satisfaction. Many a whitewash victory against an overmatched opponent has been followed by O’Sullivan slating his own performance for not quite reaching the impossibly perfect standards he demands of himself.
So perhaps it should come as no surprise that, in an exclusive interview with The Independent, he reveals that he yearns to be more like those who came before him.
Read Luke Baker’s exclusive interview with ‘the Rocket’ from last October:
Ronnie O'Sullivan 'hates letting people down' amid tournament withdrawals
Ronnie O’Sullivan has pulled out of a number of events this season amid ongoing battles with his mental health but the seven-time world champion says doesn’t take those decision lightly
After withdrawing from the Welsh Open in February, he said: “I realise plenty of people who bought tickets to some recent snooker events will have been frustrated when I withdrew, so I just wanted to say sorry to those of you who’ve been disappointed with me having to pull out of those tournaments,” O’Sullivan wrote on X.
“I’ve been trying to prioritise my health and well-being, which sometimes means making last-minute decisions not to play. It’s never an easy decision and I hate letting people down.
“I’m doing what I can to get back to my best, and I’m grateful for all your support and understanding.”
O'Sullivan v Carter head to head
While the O’Sullivan-Carter rivalry has often been intense off the table, it has been an absolute demolition job on the baize.
In 21 professional matches (excluding the best-of-five Championship League), O’Sullivan has won on 20 occasions. The lone exception came at the 2018 World Championship in a match that became more famous for the players shoulder barging each other at the table and exchanging angry words, forcing the referee to step in. Carter ultimately won that second-round contest 13-9.
But O’Sullivan has dominated their head to head aside from that, including winning the 2008 and 2012 world finals and the Masters final in 2024.
Can Carter finally turn the tide?
O'Sullivan's foul-mouthed rant against Carter after 2024 Masters final
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Ali Carter have plenty of history together and, seemingly, a genuine dislike of one another.
After O’Sullivan beat Carter in the final of the 2024 Masters, Carter accused his opponent of “snotting all over the floor” and other inappropriate behaviour. The Rocket then hit back with an extraordinary rant.
“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on eggshells around someone like that. He’s a f*****g nightmare,” said O’Sullivan of Carter.
“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s***. You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F*****g why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.
“I don’t give a f***, I don’t give a f*** about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f***. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.
“He’s got beef with me. He’s got issues, he’s got to sort his life out, he’s got to see a counsellor or something.
“He’s got to deal with that because that’s no good. He’s got to sort it out because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years. I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash-talk me like that, do you know what? He can have one of them [gesturing a middle finger to the media], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”
Historic Crucible deserves due respect as memories of past tournaments linger
Twelve months ago Kyren Wilson emerged from a maelstrom of Crucible criticism to claim his first world snooker title and add his name to the list of those who have picked up the sport’s greatest prize since the tournament adopted its current home in 1977.
It is testament to the Championship’s enduring magic that the respective deaths, since Wilson collected his prize, of distant former champions Ray Reardon and Terry Griffiths should have been greeted with such profound sadness and vivid recollections by so many modern stars of the game.
Ronnie O’Sullivan recalled the unlikely coaching link-up with Reardon that helped him add an extra dimension to his game and sweep to his second world title in 2004, while Mark Williams was among many who owed much of their success to the tireless mentoring of Griffiths.
As the column inches devoted to the 40th anniversary of the famous ‘Black Ball Final’ this year have emphasised, snooker is not a sport that allows its history to fade and such memories are inextricably associated with the compact and, frankly, wholly un-modern venue in which they have been made.
Rocket Ronnie expects to remain grounded rather than winning eighth world title
Ronnie O’Sullivan has painted a bleak picture of his chances of clinching a record-breaking eighth World Snooker Championship title and claims first-round opponent Ali Carter will start as favourite when he gets his 33rd Crucible campaign underway on Tuesday.
O’Sullivan has not played on the World Snooker Tour since he stuffed his cue in a bin after crashing out of the Championship League in January, and after a turbulent time on the practice table he left his participation in doubt until the eve of the tournament.
The 49-year-old believes he is still counting the cost of a rash attempt to change his playing style, and says he has come to the “scary” realisation that he might never recover the form that has seen him universally acclaimed as the best player in the history of the game.
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I was scared to go near a snooker table and I’ve lost my bottle’
Ronnie O’Sullivan has admitted he was scared to approach a snooker table during his break from the game and fears he has lost his bottle, while also acknowledging that he could still pull out of the upcoming World Snooker Championship at short notice.
The World Championship began in Sheffield on Saturday morning, although O’Sullivan’s first-round grudge match against Ali Carter doesn’t start until Tuesday afternoon.
The seven-time world champion hasn’t played in a tournament since snapping his cue in anger and walking out of the Championship League in January. He has pulled out of several events at short notice over the past 12 months, including the Masters at Alexandra Palace, to prioritise his mental health and wellbeing.
Read the full, candid interview with O’Sullivan:
World Snooker Championship schedule
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter headlines the afternoon session at the Crucible but the morning session began a couple of hours ago, which includes 2005 champion Shaun Murphy in action.
World No 1 Judd Trump is one of the players in action this evening and here’s today’s full schedule. All of these are first-round matches.
10:00
Zhang Anda (12) v Pang Junxu
Shaun Murphy (15) v Daniel Wells
14:30
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) v Ali Carter
Ding Junhui (10) 6-3 Zak Surety - to a finish
19:00
Judd Trump (2) v Zhou Yuelong
Si Jiahui (13) 6-3 David Gilbert - to a finish
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Ronnie O’Sullivan’s snooker return at the World Championship, where he will take on old foe Ali Carter.
The first session of their best-of-19 encounter will begin at 2.30pm BST so stick with us for all the action.
