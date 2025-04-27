Ronnie O’Sullivan v Pang Junxu LIVE: Rocket looks to extend lead at World Snooker Championship
O’Sullivan is seeking an eighth title at the Crucible after returning to action for the World Championship
Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his bid for a record eighth title at the World Snooker Championship as he plays the second session of his match against the dangerous Pang Junxu at the Crucible.
The seven-time world champion will have recognised the threat posed by Chinese talent Pang, who made the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland Open earlier this season and beat compatriot Zhang Anda to reach round two, but the Rocket made a flying start to the last-16 encounter on Saturday afternoon.
He won the first four frames before the mid-session interval of the opening session and although Pang finally got on the board in frame five, O’Sullivan went on to build an overnight 6-2 lead in the best-of-25 encounter. The second session of the match takes place this afternoon, before the third and final session (if it’s required) on Monday evening, with 13 frames the target for a place in the quarter-finals.
O’Sullivan’s participation in Sheffield had been in doubt after The Rocket’s withdrawal from a number of events during the first months of the year, but the Englishman returned to the baize for a first-round meeting with old foe Ali Carter earlier this week. O’Sullivan looked in good touch, too, again getting the better of a regular, and heated, rival over the years to progress.
Follow all of the latest from the Crucible with our live blog below:
Barry Hearn issues ultimatum to ‘not fit for purpose’ Crucible over World Snooker Championship future
Barry Hearn has declared the Crucible Theatre “not fit for purpose” and said that the World Snooker Championship will leave the Sheffield venue in 2027 unless changes are made.
The contract to stage snooker’s premier annual tournament expires in 2027, with a relocation to a larger, more suitable venue long mooted.
Hearn, a former chairman of the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA), has been heavily involved in discussions in his role as president of Matchroom Sport, a body that effectively controls the World Snooker Tour.
The Crucible has hosted the World Championship since 1977, but the 980-seat theatre has faced criticism for a lack of spectator and practice space in recent years.
And Hearn has insisted that facilities must be improved if the tournament is to remain at the venue.
Hearn issues ultimatum to Crucible over World Championship future
Mark Selby crashes out of World Snooker Championship in first round
And that followed four-time champion Mark Selby losing to training partner Ben Woollaston to make a shock first-round exit.
Mark Selby crashes out of World Snooker Championship in first round
Impressive Chris Wakelin dumps maximum man Mark Allen out of World Championship
The draw is opening up intriguingly at the Crucible, with Mark Allen the latest big name to fall on Friday despite a magic maximum against Chris Wakelin...
Impressive Chris Wakelin dumps maximum man Mark Allen out of World Championship
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
Want to follow every twist and turn of this year’s World Snooker Championship? We’ve got you covered...
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I was scared to go near a snooker table and I’ve lost my bottle’
It did not at all appear certain that Ronnie O’Sullivan would be back to make a 33rd consecutive Crucible appearance after the Rocket’s late withdrawal from a number of events in recent weeks.
Ahead of the tournament, Luke Baker sat down with the seven-time world champion to find out more about his struggles:
Ronnie O’Sullivan: ‘I was scared to go near a snooker table and I’ve lost my bottle’
Ronnie O’Sullivan was scared of having ‘a meltdown’ before opening win at Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan revealed he was still ravaged by self-doubt despite completing a stunning demolition job on Ali Carter to secure his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.
The seven-time champion fired three centuries and two more breaks over 50 as he took just 67 minutes to turn a tight and error-strewn overnight lead into a stunning 10-4 triumph over the double former finalist.
Ronnie O’Sullivan was scared of having ‘a meltdown’ before opening win at Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan off to near-perfect start with emphatic win over Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter in the first round of the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield.
The seven-time champion, who has not played on the professional tour since he crashed out of the Championship League in January, looked close to his best as he swiftly set up this last-16 clash against Pang Junxu.
Ronnie O’Sullivan off to near-perfect start with emphatic win over Ali Carter
Ronnie O’Sullivan beginning to fire with dominant start against Pang Junxu
Ronnie O’Sullivan was in control against Pang Junxu as the seven-time winner finished the first session of their World Snooker Championship last-16 match with a 6-2 lead.
O’Sullivan claimed each of the first four frames, posting breaks of 58, 91, 50 and 63, before China’s No 27 Pang got off the mark by registering the contest’s first century break, making a 119.
The ‘Rocket’ swiftly hit back to secure frame six and after Pang took frame seven, O’Sullivan concluded the session by re-establishing a four-frame advantage to take into Sunday’s resumption.
Ronnie O'Sullivan vs Pang Junxu LIVE
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be back on the baize this afternoon as the Rocket continues his pursuit of an eighth world title with a meeting with Pang Junxu.
It’s the second session of their best-of-25 match, with O’Sullivan having built a 6-2 lead overnight. Can he break the back of the contest before Monday evening’s finale?
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments