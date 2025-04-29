John Higgins v Mark Williams LIVE: World Snooker Championship updates before Ronnie O’Sullivan plays
Ronnie O’Sullivan’s continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Si Jiahui after fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ veterans John Higgins and Mark Williams do battle
Ronnie O’Sullivan will begin his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui this afternoon as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now faces talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20. Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter.
Before O’Sullivan v Si gets underway in Sheffield, there is a mouthwatering quarter-final clash beginning in the morning session as snooker legends John Higgins and Mark Williams square off once again. Both men turned professional in 1992, the same year as O’Sullivan, and celebrate their 50th birthdays this year but are still at the top of their game.
There is sure to be a raucous reception for the two men, who have seven world titles between them and a long-standing rivalry, perhaps matching the emotional adulation they received when playing at the Masters at Alexandra Palace in London a couple of years ago. They also met in the 2018 world final, where Williams prevailed 18-16 ina titanic tussle and there’s nothing to suggest this quarter-final will be any less spectacular.
Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below:
Ronnie O'Sullivan rates his form as 'probably two out of 10'
Despite being the greatest snooker player of all time, Ronnie O’Sullivan has spent his career talking himself down and downplaying his chances.
It was no different after his comfortable 13-4 win over Pang Junxu yesterday, with ‘The Rocket’ rating his form as “probably two out of 10”.
He’s adamant he’ll need to massively improve in order to beat quarter-final opponent Si Jiahui - the talented Chinese youngster.
“I wasn’t bothered about getting it over quickly – I need all the table time I can get,” insisted O’Sullivan
“I think I’ve dragged them (my opponents) down to a poorer level. I think they expected me to play better and were maybe shocked that I didn’t, but I don’t think Si will fall into that trap, and that’s what makes him dangerous.”
Asked about his chances of winning the tournament, O’Sullivan responded: “I’d have to play a lot better. I’d have to start potting a few long ones, pinning them to the back rail a bit more. It needs a bit more improving in those areas really.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Luca Brecel seal quarter-final places with quick-fire wins
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Luca Brecel wrapped up one of the quickest Crucible sessions in history as they took just over a quarter of an hour to seal their respective places in the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals.
The two former winners returned on Monday evening, each requiring a single frame to complete wins over Pang Junxu and Ding Junhui respectively.
Brecel won the sprint to the dressing room as he summoned a break of 71 to see off the 2016 finalist 13-4, and he was swiftly followed by O’Sullivan, who rifled in a break of 95 to complete his victory over Pang by the same score.
When does Ronnie O'Sullivan play next?
Ronnie O’Sullivan is into the quarter-finals of the 2025 World Snooker Championship for a record-extending 23rd time after a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round.
The 49-year-old hadn’t played competitively since January and has pulled out of recent tournaments, including the Masters, to focus on his mental health and wellbeing and it was unclear whether he would participate in the World Championship in Sheffield.
He decided to take part in the competition, in what is his 33rd consecutive appearance at the Crucible, and made light work of old rival Ali Carter in the first round, running out the 10-4 winner.
The Rocket carried on where he left off and was scarcely tested by Pang, needing just one frame to win when the session resumed on Monday night and wrapping proceedings up with a break of 95.
Here’s everything you need to know about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s next match:
Today's schedule
So how is today looking at the Crucible? Very, very tasty I would say!
Quarter-finals
10:00
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin - Session 1/3
John Higgins v Mark Williams - Session 1/3
14:30
Ronnie O'Sullivan v Si Jiahui - Session 1/3
Luca Brecel v Judd Trump - Session 1/3
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Chris Wakelin - Session 2/3
John Higgins v Mark Williams - Session 2/3
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full
The World Snooker Championship rolls on with the action at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield heating up as the tournament reaches the quarter-final stage.
A number of top contenders have already fallen, including defending champion Kyren Wilson - pipped by Lei Peifan in the first round - and four-time winner Mark Selby, who was knocked out by training partner Ben Woollaston.
There have been no such problems so far, though, for a returning Ronnie O’Sullivan. The seven-time champion made a mockery of his recent period of inactivity by reeling off three centuries in five frames as he completed a 10-4 win over Ali Carter to reach the second round, and backed it up with a routine win over Pang Junxu to reach a record-extending 23rd quarter-final.
Here’s everything you need to know:
World Snooker Championship 2025 - live
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the World Snooker Championship.
We’ve reached the quarter-final stage at the Crucible Theatre and what a line-up we have for you
