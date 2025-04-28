Judd Trump v Shaun Murphy LIVE: World Snooker Championship updates before Ronnie O’Sullivan plays tonight
Two former snooker world champions resume their battle to reach the quarter-finals, before Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title this evening
A mouth-watering quarter-final line-up will be finalised today as the 2025 World Snooker Championship continues at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
Multiple champions John Higgins and Mark Williams have already booked their spots in the last eight, as have Zhao Xintong, rebuilding his career after a betting ban, and Chris Wakelin. They are likely to be joined by history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan, who just needs one more frame when he resumes his last-16 match against Pang Junxu this evening to reach the quarter-finals. The 2023 world champion Luca Brecel is in the same position, leading Ding Junhui 12-4 ahead of their resumption later tonight.
But first this afternoon comes a battle between two former champions, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump, with world No 1 Trump leading 10-6 overnight. On the other side of the arena, Si Jiahui takes on Ben Woollaston with the Chinese player having earnt a 9-7 advantage over the weekend.
Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below.
Yesterday: O'Sullivan on the brink of quarter-finals
Ronnie O’Sullivan eased to the brink of a record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final after making short work of opponent Pang Junxu in the second session of their second-round match at the Crucible.
O’Sullivan was seldom required to reach top gear as he turned a 6-2 overnight lead into a 12-4 advantage, which leaves him requiring just one more frame on Monday evening to confirm his return to the last eight.
Playing in his first tournament since January, the seven-time champion often looked far from happy with his form, but still fired back-to-back centuries en route to establishing a seemingly unassailable lead over his outclassed 25-year-old opponent.
Pang had briefly stirred, winning the first two frames upon the resumption and fleetingly threatening to launch a comeback to match his recovery in their first-round meeting in 2023, when he hit back from 9-4 down to win three frames in a row.
World Snooker Championship 2025 draw
And here is how the quarter-final draw is shaping up. O’Sullivan’s route would take him via either Si or Woollaston, before a potential semi-final against either the rising Zhao or the impressive Wakelin.
Zhao Xintong (a) v Chris Wakelin (20)
Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) or Pang Junxu (27) v Si Jiahui (13) or Ben Woollaston (44)
On the other side of the draw, the meeting between Higgins and Williams promises to be a fascinating affair full of nostalgia, and the winner of that duel is likely to run into another former world champion in the semi-finals.
John Higgins (3) v Mark Williams (6)
Luca Brecel (7) or Ding Junhui (10) v Shaun Murphy (15) or Judd Trump (2)
Today's schedule at the Crucible
The remainder of the last-16 matches will be decided today to lock in what is shaping up to be a mouth-watering quarter-final line-up.
Here are today’s matches at the Crucible:
13:00
Si Jiahui 9-7 Ben Woollaston - to a finish
Shaun Murphy 6-10 Judd Trump - to a finish
19:00
Ronnie O'Sullivan 12-4 Pang Junxu - to a finish
Luca Brecel 12-4 Ding Junhui - to a finish
