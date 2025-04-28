Ray Reardon’s heartfelt conversation with Ronnie O’Sullivan

A mouth-watering quarter-final line-up will be finalised today as the 2025 World Snooker Championship continues at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Multiple champions John Higgins and Mark Williams have already booked their spots in the last eight, as have Zhao Xintong, rebuilding his career after a betting ban, and Chris Wakelin. They are likely to be joined by history-chasing Ronnie O’Sullivan, who just needs one more frame when he resumes his last-16 match against Pang Junxu this evening to reach the quarter-finals. The 2023 world champion Luca Brecel is in the same position, leading Ding Junhui 12-4 ahead of their resumption later tonight.

But first this afternoon comes a battle between two former champions, Shaun Murphy and Judd Trump, with world No 1 Trump leading 10-6 overnight. On the other side of the arena, Si Jiahui takes on Ben Woollaston with the Chinese player having earnt a 9-7 advantage over the weekend.

Follow all the scores, results and latest updates from the World Snooker Championship below.