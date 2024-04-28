Ronnie O’Sullivan enters the arena at the Crucible Theatre ( Getty Images )

Ronnie O’Sullivan is taking on Ryan Day in the second round of the World Snooker Championship today as the seven-time champion aims to build on his dominant opening victory at the Crucible Theatre.

O’Sullivan – who is not only looking for a record eighth crown but is trying to become only the fourth man to win the Masters, UK Championship and Worlds in the same season – made short work of the 22-year-old Jackson Page, winning 10-1 to progress with ease.

The experienced Day, three times a quarter-finallist at the Crucible, promises to be a stiffer challenge, however. The 44-year-old Welshman saw off 15th seed Barry Hawkins in the first round, winning 10-8 to book his spot against O’Sullivan and reach the second round for the first time since 2014.

Follow the score and latest updates from O’Sullivan v Day at the World Snooker Championship below.