Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ryan Day LIVE: World Snooker Championship score and latest updates today
Can O’Sullivan earn a place in the quarter-finals as he chases a record eighth world title? Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre
Ronnie O’Sullivan is taking on Ryan Day in the second round of the World Snooker Championship today as the seven-time champion aims to build on his dominant opening victory at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan – who is not only looking for a record eighth crown but is trying to become only the fourth man to win the Masters, UK Championship and Worlds in the same season – made short work of the 22-year-old Jackson Page, winning 10-1 to progress with ease.
The experienced Day, three times a quarter-finallist at the Crucible, promises to be a stiffer challenge, however. The 44-year-old Welshman saw off 15th seed Barry Hawkins in the first round, winning 10-8 to book his spot against O’Sullivan and reach the second round for the first time since 2014.
Follow the score and latest updates from O’Sullivan v Day at the World Snooker Championship below.
O’Sullivan: I’d walk away from snooker if I felt under-valued
O’Sullivan said: “Every player has the right to do what they want to do. Each sportsman is a business, whether you like it or not and it’s just like any other job – if you get a better offer, you’re going to go.
“What is a better offer? For some people it might be a reduced schedule, it might be more money. Everyone has a different idea of what is right for them and everyone has the right to make that decision for themselves.
“I’ll go wherever I’m looked after and wherever I feel like I’m valued. For me, I just want to play snooker, I want to have fun, I want to be looked after and pampered. Anyone who wants to pamper me and look after me, I’m your man.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan declared himself open to offers amid rumours of a rival snooker tour and warned he would walk away from the sport if he believed his talent was being under-valued.
Leading players, including O’Sullivan, are understood to have been approached by Far East backers about the prospect of establishing a breakaway circuit from as early as next season.
And O’Sullivan, who polished off a 10-1 win over Jackson Page in the first round of the Snooker World Championship in Sheffield, insisted players were within their rights to consider any lucrative opportunities that came their way.
First round: O’Sullivan thrashes Page to cruise through opening match
Ronnie O’Sullivan required just 40 minutes on Thursday to seal his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championship with a 10-1 win over Jackson Page.
Resuming 8-1 in front after a dominant opening session on Wednesday, the world number one duly swept up the two frames required to book a last-16 clash with Ryan Day.
His victory was the 48-year-old’s most emphatic at the Crucible since his 10-1 triumph over Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at the same stage four years ago.
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ryan Day
Welcome to live coverage of the World Snooker Championship, as Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on Ryan Day for a place in the quarter-finals.
