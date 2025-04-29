Ronnie O’Sullivan v Si Jiahui LIVE: World Snooker Championship updates as ‘The Rocket’ in quarter-final action
Ronnie O’Sullivan continues his quest for a history-making eighth world title against Si Jiahui after John Higgins takes 5-3 lead over fellow ‘Class of ‘92’ veteran Mark Williams
Ronnie O’Sullivan will begin his record-extending 23rd World Snooker Championship quarter-final against Si Jiahui this afternoon as ‘The Rocket’ continues his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan wasted little time in securing a routine 13-4 win over Pang Junxu in the second round at the Crucible Theatre and now faces talented youngster Si, who shockingly made the semi-finals here in 2023 at the age of just 20. Now 22, the Chinese star has established himself in the top 16 but a best-of-25 clash against the greatest snooker player of all time still represents a huge challenge for the fearless potter.
Before O’Sullivan v Si gets underway in Sheffield, another mouthwatering quarter-final clash begun in the morning session as snooker legends John Higgins and Mark Williams squared off once again. Both men turned professional in 1992, the same year as O’Sullivan, and celebrate their 50th birthdays this year but are still at the top of their game.
There was a raucous reception for the two men, who have seven world titles between them and a long-standing rivalry that included meeting in the 2018 world final, where Williams prevailed 18-16 in a titanic tussle. This quarter-final got off to a similarly compelling start as Higgins raced into a 5-1 lead but Welshman Williams dug deep to claim the final two frames of the session and trail just 5-3 heading into this evening’s second session.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-1 Si Jiahui
Oh, Si Jiahui. He actually pots another nice long red to get in but then misses a routine green into the top corner pocket by a long way. The 22-year-old is struggling to find his feet on this stage at the moment.
He doesn’t immediately leave a pot on for O’Sullivan at least but the seven-time world champion is taking control of the safety exchanges.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 4-1 Si Jiahui - O'SULLIVAN WINS FRAME FIVE
O’Sullivan suddenly looking imperious - the most confident he has in this match. Striding round the table, slotting in balls at pace.
He makes a break of 87, punishes Si for his initial miss and Ronnie O’Sullivan wins frame five to lead 4-1. This is in danger of getting out of hand for Si.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Si Jiahui
The black is tied up but O’Sullivan works with the pink, which is on the blue spot. Then plays a lovely little cannon as he pots a red on 28, which frees up the black. That makes things easier now and this is a good chance to win this frame here.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Si Jiahui
Back underway in the match we’re focusing on this afternoon. Can Si Jiahui properly get himself into this match?
Confidence-boosting long, straight pot to the right corner to get in. It’s not an easy start tot he break as he has tough pot after tough pot and misses a red, cutting it back into the left corner, rattling the jaws and staying out.
Just 10 points and O’Sullivan now at the table with a chance to score himself
Latest score: Judd Trump 3-1 Luca Brecel
On the other side of the wall, two free-flowing, attacking former world champions are going head to head and Judd Trump leads Luca Brecel 3-1.
Trump needed a snooker in frame three, which he got and came back to pinch the frame, before making a break of 106 in frame four.
Brecel made a break of 92 to win the second frame and it has been entertaining stuff in the early going
WATCH: Si Jiahui makes his century
In the only frame he’s won so far, Si Jiahui made a century break
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Si Jiahui - O'SULLIVAN WINS FRAME FOUR
O’Sullivan surprisingly misses frame-ball again. A glimmer of hope for Si but he’ll need a total clearance from here.
Hmmm, he pots a red but then promptly misses the pink. Not great. And he immediately concedes the frame.
Ronnie O’Sullivan wins frame four and leads 3-1 at the mid-session interval
Ronnie O'Sullivan 2-1 Si Jiahui
O’Sullivan moving the cueball around nicely, mainly being forced to work with the blue as the black is tied up. Judging the pace of each shot really nicely.
The lead builds past 30 points, then 40. Good work so far by the Rocket here.
Ronnie O'Sullivan 2-1 Si Jiahui
Head in hands from O’Sullivan who, despite his lead, doesn’t seem happy out there. He misses a very makeable red along the bottom cushion as it hits cushion first.
Laaves Si in among the balls but he can only pot one red before missing a thin cut on the black. He needs to start punishing the Rocket’s mistakes while he’s under pressure
Ronnie O'Sullivan 2-1 Si Jiahui - O'SULLIVAN WINS FRAME THREE
Good split of the remaining reds from the Rocket. They’re all there for the taking now.
He moves ahead of Si’s score with one red remaining and the only real obstacle left is the brown on the top cushion. Leaves a relatively thin cut on the brown but drops it into the pocket and lands nicely on the blue, clearing the remaining colours for a 71 break.
Nicely done by Ronnie O’Sullivan to win frame three and lead 2-1 but Si Jiahui was in control of that frame and let it slip.
