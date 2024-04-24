What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?
O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship against Jackson Page
Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his chase for a landmark World Snooker Championship win as he takes on Jackson Page at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan, winner of the UK Championship and the Masters earlier in the season, is seeking to complete a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events for the first time in his career.
He arrives in Sheffield as the favourite for a title he has already won seven times, with an eighth win taking him clear of Stephen Hendry as the sole record-holder in the modern era.
Welshman Page has lost both of his previous meetings with O’Sullivan, including a defeat at the English Open in October.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page?
The first round match will be played across two sessions on Wednesday 24 April (from 2.30pm BST) and Thursday 25 April (from 1pm BST).
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is there schedule for Wednesday and Thursday (all times BST).
Wednesday 24 April live coverage
10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
10:00-11:15 - BBC Two
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Thursday 25 April live coverage
13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app
13:00-18:00 - BBC Two
19:00-21:00 - BBC Four
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies