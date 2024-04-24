Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship against Jackson Page

Harry Latham-Coyle
Wednesday 24 April 2024 06:56
Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the Crucible (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his chase for a landmark World Snooker Championship win as he takes on Jackson Page at the Crucible Theatre.

O’Sullivan, winner of the UK Championship and the Masters earlier in the season, is seeking to complete a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events for the first time in his career.

He arrives in Sheffield as the favourite for a title he has already won seven times, with an eighth win taking him clear of Stephen Hendry as the sole record-holder in the modern era.

Welshman Page has lost both of his previous meetings with O’Sullivan, including a defeat at the English Open in October.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page?

The first round match will be played across two sessions on Wednesday 24 April (from 2.30pm BST) and Thursday 25 April (from 1pm BST).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is there schedule for Wednesday and Thursday (all times BST).

Wednesday 24 April live coverage

10:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

10:00-11:15 - BBC Two

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

Thursday 25 April live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

