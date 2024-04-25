What time does Ronnie O’Sullivan play today?

Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter for the latest tips and offers Sign up to the Independent's betting newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ronnie O’Sullivan started his chase for a landmark World Snooker Championship win as he took on Jackson Page at the Crucible Theatre on Wednesday, with the first day seeing him roar into a superb lead.

O’Sullivan, winner of the UK Championship and the Masters earlier in the season, is seeking to complete a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events for the first time in his career.

He arrives in Sheffield as the favourite for a title he has already won seven times, with an eighth win taking him clear of Stephen Hendry as the sole record-holder in the modern era.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is in action at the Crucible ( PA Wire )

Welshman Page has lost both of his previous meetings with O’Sullivan, including a defeat at the English Open in October, and he has a huge task on to even get back into the tie after O’Sullivan built up a first-day 8-1 lead.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page?

The first round match will be played across two sessions, with the upcoming second on Thursday 25 April (from 1pm BST).

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is there schedule for Wednesday and Thursday (all times BST).

Thursday 25 April live coverage

13:00-23:00 - uninterrupted coverage on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app

13:00-18:00 - BBC Two

19:00-21:00 - BBC Four

