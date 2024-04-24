Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page LIVE: Latest scores and updates from World Snooker Championship
The Rocket gets his 2024 World Snooker Championship underway with a first round match-up against Wales’ Jackson Page.
Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the Crucible this week with the aim of becoming the record holder for most snooker World Championships won.
He has won the title seven times, a record he holds with Stephen Hendry, but would move clear with an eighth victory should he successfully won the tournament in Sheffield.
O’Sullivan is in fine form having triumphed in the UK Championship and Masters earlier this season and there is the possibility that he can make a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events if he wins this competition. It would be the first time in his career that O’Sullivan has achieved that feat.
All of that is in the future as he must get through the first round against Jackson Page to begin with. The Welshman has lost both his previous meetings with O’Sullivan but will want to impress on the world stage this week.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Jackson Page
An error in judgement means Page misses a difficult pot to the bottom left and gives the table back to O’Sullivan. He shouldn’t have any trouble extending his lead in the frame from here.
O’Sullivan leads 16-8.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Jackson Page
O’Sullivan splits the pack early in this frame and can slowly work his way around the table now... he misses a blue to the middle!
That’s unexpected and O’Sullivan’s break ends at just 16, there are plenty of reds available so Page can take advantage of that slip.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Jackson Page
Jackson Page scatters the reds with his first shot and gives O’Sullivan the first opportunity to get points on the board. He rolls the red straight into the middle of the bottom left pocket and leaves the pink to the middle left on, it drops too.
O’Sullivan looks in good shape early on here.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 0-0 Jackson Page
Ronnie O’Sullivan breaks off for the opening frame in this match. It is a best of 19 frames encounter - first to 10 - and there will be nine frames played during this session.
Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page
Here come the players. Jackson Page walks out at the crucible first before the room cheers loudly for Ronnie O’Sullivan.
In the other match of the afternoon Robbie Williams is hoping to get himself back in the contest agains Mark Allen who needs just three frames to reach the next round.
Ronnie O’Sullivan dismisses talk of greatness ahead of World Championship opener
“I don’t regard myself as the greatest of all time,” said Ronnie O’Sullivan. “Statistically I suppose I am, but I’m just happy to be playing.
“I suppose as a kid I would have been desperate to be up with those guys but when you get there it’s a bit of an anti-climax – it’s not as great as you thought it would be.”
O’Sullivan, who won his first world title in 2001, currently sits on seven alongside Stephen Hendry, with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon one behind on six wins each.
Yet while the title-winning eras of those fellow greats spanned less than a decade, O’Sullivan’s longevity, which shows all the signs of pushing on beyond a quarter of a century, makes the reign of the ‘Rocket’ indisputably unique.
“I’ve had a different career to them,” added O’Sullivan. “They just did it over a 10-year period while I’ve sort of gone off track for five or six years, then got myself back together, then disappeared for another three years, then got myself back together again.
“I was a bit all over the shop really, stuff going on off the table that can affect how you perform. Hendry and Davis had everything fitted around them to focus on snooker, but that’s how it worked out for me, so I’ve had to go on longer.”
Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged off suggestions of greatness on the eve of his bid to eclipse Stephen Hendry and become the first player to win eight world snooker titles in the modern era.
O’Sullivan is already routinely described as the best player to pick up a cue after a record-breaking career that includes eight Masters and eight UK titles within a total of 41 ranking tournament wins.
But the 48-year-old, who starts his first round match against Welsh qualifier Jackson Page on Wednesday, has never been one to pore over the record books, and questions whether such plaudits are worth having at all.
The seven-time champion can eclipse Stephen Hendry if he wins the tournament in Sheffield this year.
Shadow of Saudi Arabia looms as World Snooker Championship faces toughest decision
The forthcoming World Snooker Championship should be centred around Ronnie O’Sullivan trying to win a modern-era record eighth title or Belgian Luca Brecel attempting to follow last year’s stunning triumph with a repeat performance, but instead large shadows loom over the sport.
The first comes from Saudi Arabia and is cast directly on the Crucible Theatre. Almost every year for at least the past decade, the question of whether the World Championship should move away from the Crucible, or even Sheffield completely, has reared its head – with varying degrees of heft behind it.
The debate generally falls into two distinct, easily delineated camps. History vs future. Romanticism vs pragmatism. Nostalgia vs ambition.
The tournament is not guaranteed to remain at the Crucible Theatre, writes Luke Baker, as the game ponders its future
Shaun Murphy accuses Hossein Vafaei of ‘sacrilege’ after Crucible criticism
Former world champion Shaun Murphy has accused rival Hossein Vafaei of “sacrilege” after the Iranian launched a scathing attack on the conditions at the Crucible Theatre.
Vafaei described the venue as “smelly” and said the practice room was like a garage in the wake of his 10-5 World Championship first-round defeat to Judd Trump on Sunday.
But Murphy, who swept to victory over Lyu Haotian by the same score, jumped to the defence of the Crucible, which has hosted every World Championship since 1977.
Vafaei described the venue as “smelly” and said the practice room was like a garage.
Mark Selby to consider snooker future after ‘pathetic’ first-round Crucible loss
Mark Selby has vowed to consider retirement after crashing out of the World Snooker Championship in a “pathetic” 10-6 defeat to qualifier Joe O’Connor.
The four-time former champion finished a dismal season by his own standards on a low note as he failed to claw back a 7-2 overnight deficit against the only debutant in this year’s draw.
Having first questioned his future after a Tour Championship defeat to Gary Wilson earlier this month, Selby admitted something will have to change if he is to continue on the tour next season.
The four-time world champion was beaten by qualifier Joe O’Connor in the first round of this year’s tournament
