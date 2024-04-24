✕ Close Related video: Ronnie O'Sullivan signs young fan's shirt after winning Riyadh Season World Masters

Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the Crucible this week with the aim of becoming the record holder for most snooker World Championships won.

He has won the title seven times, a record he holds with Stephen Hendry, but would move clear with an eighth victory should he successfully won the tournament in Sheffield.

O’Sullivan is in fine form having triumphed in the UK Championship and Masters earlier this season and there is the possibility that he can make a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events if he wins this competition. It would be the first time in his career that O’Sullivan has achieved that feat.

All of that is in the future as he must get through the first round against Jackson Page to begin with. The Welshman has lost both his previous meetings with O’Sullivan but will want to impress on the world stage this week.

