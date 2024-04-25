Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page LIVE: Latest scores and updates from World Snooker Championship
The Rocket gets his 2024 World Snooker Championship underway with a first round match-up against Wales’ Jackson Page.
Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the Crucible this week with the aim of becoming the record holder for most snooker World Championships won.
He has won the title seven times, a record he holds with Stephen Hendry, but would move clear with an eighth victory should he successfully won the tournament in Sheffield.
O’Sullivan is in fine form having triumphed in the UK Championship and Masters earlier this season and there is the possibility that he can make a clean sweep of snooker’s Triple Crown events if he wins this competition. It would be the first time in his career that O’Sullivan has achieved that feat.
And O’Sullivan roared out of the blocks as he built an 8-1 lead over Jackson Page in the first session of their first round match at the Crucible. O’Sullivan looked up for the task from the off as he fired four half-centuries plus a break of 122 in the fifth frame as he left the young Welsh qualifier next to no chance of rescuing the situation when they resume to a conclusion on Thursday.
Follow all the action from the Crucible below
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Jackson Page?
The first round match will be played across two sessions on Wednesday 24 April (from 2.30pm BST) and Thursday 25 April (from 1pm BST).
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the World Snooker Championship live across the BBC’s platforms. Here is there schedule for Wednesday and Thursday (all times BST).
Good afternoon!
Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the Crucible this afternoon in what should be a fairly regulation outing for the seven time world champion as he looks to reach the second round of the World Championship.
O’Sullivan was in storming form yesterday as he raced to an 8-1 lead over Jackson Page in the afternoon session of their first round match and needs to win just two more frames to make it through to the next stage of the competition.
The duo will be in action from 1pm and we’ll have the build up and live coverage of the remaining frames. Can Page mount a comeback?
Ronnie O’Sullivan roared out of the blocks in his quest to become the first eight-time world champion in the modern era as he built an 8-1 lead over Jackson Page in the first session of their first round match at the Crucible.
O’Sullivan looked up for the task from the off as he fired four half-centuries plus a break of 122 in the fifth frame as he left the young Welsh qualifier next to no chance of rescuing the situation when they resume to a conclusion on Thursday.
Making his second appearance at the Crucible, the 22-year-old Page had plenty of early chances but careless errors cost him dear and he looked in real danger of losing the session to whitewash until he crafted a superb break of 142 in the seventh frame to clinch his only success of the day in style.
Otherwise it was business as usual for O’Sullivan, who has seemed much more at ease with the challenge of negotiating another 17-day marathon this year and started accordingly as he stifled any attempt by Page to establish momentum.
Ronnie O’Sullivan will be back at the Crucible tomorrow for the conclusion of his opening round clash with Jackson Page. He needs just two more frames to win and we’ll have all the updates from the table as he looks to reach to the second round.
Join us then.
Any chance he could, Ronnie O’Sullivan put Jackson Page under pressure and it paid off handsomely. He won eight of the nine frames played today and needs two more to move into the next round.
Jackson Page has been blown away this afternoon but he showed his class with a break of 142.
Ronnie O’Sullivan is flying now. Each pot is being met with loud applause as he moves further and further away from Page in the scoring.
O’Sullivan leaves nothing to chance with a confident break to move up to 98. The frame is his and he’ll take an 8-1 lead into tomorrow’s action.
A couple of errors from Page give O’Sullivan an opportunity to work the table. There are only a couple of decent options after all the safety play but he picks them off easily enough.
A break of 36 comes to an end after O’Sullivan splits the pack but doesn’t leave a red open.
O’Sullivan attempts to curl the cueball around the blue to clip a red but misses. He fouls to give away four points but the next attempt comes off perfectly.
This has been the most tactical frame of the match so far.
Okay then, the final frame of today’s action. Can Page get another one on the board and give himself so hope for tomorrow?
Both men engage in a couple of safety shots each before O’Sullivan plays a long one to the bottom left pocket. The red drops in but there’s no chance at following up with a colour.
