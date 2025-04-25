When does Ronnie O’Sullivan play next at the World Snooker Championship?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ronnie O’Sullivan is into the second round of the 2025 World Snooker Championship after a confident and impressive 10-4 victory over old rival Ali Carter in the first round.

The 49-year-old hadn’t played competitively since January and has pulled out of recent tournaments, including the Masters, to focus on his mental health and wellbeing and it was unclear whether he would participate in the World Championship in Sheffield.

He decided to take part in the competition, in what is his 33rd consecutive appearance at the Crucible, and made light work of Carter running out the 10-4 winner.

The first session was carried by contest errors and positional mistakes from the pair with O’Sullivan edging ahead 5-4 overnight before producing a stellar display on Wednesday afternoon. He won five frames in a row with three century breaks to storm into the next round and banish all doubts over lack of form.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ronnie O’Sullivan’s next match:

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next?

The World No.5 returns to action on Saturday 26 April in the afternoon session when he takes on Pang Junxu in the second round. The session begins at 2.30pm BST.

How to watch O’Sullivan vs Pang

Coverage of the match will be shown on BBC Two from 1.45pm and TNT Sports who have broadcast rights for the whole tournament this year. TNT’s coverage begins at 2.30pm when the session starts.

Can O’Sullivan make history?

Ronnie O’Sullivan needs one more world title win to take the record outright from Stephen Hendry, who shares his current tally, and match his number of wins at the other two Triple Crown events: the Masters and the UK Championship.

“The Rocket” won the first of his world titles in 2001 before drawing level with Hendry’s collection with a seventh crown in 2022. He already holds the most Triple Crown titles of any player with 23 across his career, though has not necessarily enjoyed his recent time on the baize.

What's the format?

First-round matches at the World Snooker Championship are the best of 19 frames.

Second round and quarter-final matches are played over a maximum of 25.

Semi-final matches are best of 33 frames.

The final is the best of 35 frames.

How much is the Crucible prize money?

The winner will receive £500,000 and there is total prize fund of £2,395,000.

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Last 16: £30,000

Last 32: £20,000

Last 48: £15,000

Last 80: £10,000

Last 112: £5,000

Highest break (qualifying stage included): £15,000