Ronnie O’Sullivan v Xintong Zhao LIVE: World Snooker Championship semi-final scores and updates
Ronnie O’Sullivan begins his World Snooker Championship semi-final against Xintong Zhao with ‘The Rocket’ continuing his bid for a history-making eighth world title.
O’Sullivan had too much for Si Jiahui in the quarter-finals, though he admitted he got “lucky” and maintains he is playing below his best during this current run in Sheffield.
‘I’m playing awful and the cue feels awful,” O’Sullivan told BBC Sport. “It’s the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I’m still in so I’ll keep punching away, keep trying. He played poor in the whole match really, let me off the hook loads of times, so I got lucky again.”
In the other semi-final, Judd Trump continued his ominous form by dispatching Luca Brecel while adding a record 104th century of a memorable season. And ‘The Ace in the Pack’ will take on O’Sullivan’s fellow ‘Class of 92’ rival Mark Williams, who prevailed on the final black in an unforgettable match with fellow veteran John Higgins.
Follow all the latest scores and updates from the 2025 World Snooker Championship below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan on the impact of psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters
“Steve’s been amazing,” O’Sullivan admits. “I wouldn’t have got through the first round without Steve so Steve’s been incredible,’ he said. ‘It’s been a tough job for him this week. I’ve tried to give it my best and I have and just hanging in there.
“If I could afford him I’d have him every day but obviously he’s a busy man and I couldn’t afford to have him full time, so I try to time when I can have him. Obviously Sheffield is a big tournament so it’s nice to have him around when this event’s on.”
(All times BST)
Thursday 1 May
Semi-finals
13:00
Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
19:00
Mark Williams v Judd Trump
Friday 2 May
Semi-finals
10:00
Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
14:30
Mark Williams v Judd Trump
19:00
Zhao Xintong v Ronnie O'Sullivan
Ronnie O'Sullivan bemoans cue problems and claims he got 'lucky' in quarter-finals
“Not really no, I’m just grinding it out. I had some work done on my cue today, probably have to get a new ferrule, a new tip, it just feels awful, the cue,” O’Sullivan told the BBC.
“I’m playing awful and the cue feels awful. It’s the worst situation to be in as a snooker player. I’m still in so I’ll keep punching away, keep trying.
“He had lots of chances. I was trying all sorts, trying to hold the cue in a different place to get a bit of feel, I’ll just try anything.
“He played poor in the whole match really, let me off the hook loads of times, so I got lucky again.”
Judd Trump on facing 'legend' Mark Williams in semi-finals
"I played really well tonight, I managed to give myself a boost this afternoon by staying level and that was the difference in the end,” Trump tells the BBC.
"I have played solid, I was always confident. I had the belief that I would grind him down and it's very nice to come out tonight and play well.
"I played Mark Williams the last time I was in the semi-finals and it was an epic, he is a legend of the game."
World Snooker Championship 2025
Good morning and welcome to the Independent’s coverage of the World Snooker Championship 2025. Today the semi-finals kick off at the Crucible!
And there are four fabulous players remaining as Ronnie O'Sullivan takes on Zhao Xintong and Judd Trump battles Mark Williams.
‘The Rocket’ is playing down his chances and has grumbled about his cue, while Trump continues to knock in centuries, logging his 104th in the quarter-finals against Luca Brecel, in what has become a record-breaking season.
Standing in his way is ‘Class of ‘92’ star Mark Williams, who emerged from a dramatic match with John Higgins after knocking in the final black. Follow for all the latest updates.
