World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest score updates as Mark Selby makes 147 but trails Luca Brecel in final
Four-time world champion Mark Selby is up against the mercurial Belgian Luca Brecel in the 2023 final at the Crucible Theatre
Mark Selby and Luca Brecel are battling to become the 2023 snooker world champion at the Crucible Theatre.
Selby saw off Mark Allen in a slugfest on Saturday night while Brecel pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out China’s Si Jiahui. And it was Brecel who started this final quicker, taking a 6-2 lead into this evening’s session.
Selby has four world titles to his name and could become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. A fifth crown would cement Selby as one of the greats of the game, but standing in his way is the supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form his career. Brecel despatched the pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals and his confidence looks bullet-proof as he takes on the famously gritty Selby.
Follow all the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Mark Selby hits first ever 147 in World Snooker Championship final
Mark Selby hit the first ever 147 in a World Snooker Championship final as he cleared the table in his battle against Luca Brecel.
Brecel left a red over the corner pocket and Selby obliged, stepping up and going on to make the maximum. The balls were well spread but the four-time world champion still needed to carefully navigate the final red near the side cushion, and left the cue ball behind it before potting with the rest.
He stuck out his tongue to his wife and daughter watching on as he walked around the table to the final black, before nervelessly potting to make history. Brecel embraced his opponent while the crowd gave a standing ovation.
World Snooker Championship final: Selby 8-9 Brecel
That’s the end of the evening session today. Mark Selby took it six frames to three to get right back into this World Championship final.
Luca Brecel still leads by one but Mark Selby is the hero of the night. His 147 was absolutely fantastic and a true sign of a four-time world champion.
What a finale we’re in for tomorrow.
Just the colours left and Brecel’s safety play is letting him down. He leaves the yellow on for Selby who rolls it into the middle left followed by the green to the top right.
The brown and blue quickly follow to secure the frame for Selby!
Selby leaves Brecel with a difficult snooker to escape from and the Belgian does his best but leaves the cueball on for the last red of the frame.
Selby pots it and the black then plays another snooker to cover the yellow.
Selby now leads 51-48.
Luca Brecel is annoyed after a potential safety shot doesn’t finish behind the green as intended. The opens up the table for Mark Selby who racks up an impressive break of 42.
He trails by five but doesn’t have an angle on the last red so has to leave it safe.
Mark Selby’s play has just put Luca Brecel on the back foot and a few simple mistakes from the Belgian has let Selby back into the match.
Brecel does it again after a composed break of 48. A slight miscue leaves the red on to the bottom left and Selby rolls it in. The cueball flies wildly to the opposite pocket and hovers over the edge.
There’s no follow up colour for Selby. Brecel leads 48-1.
That was a wonderful break from Mark Selby and he plays with the cheering crowd as the table is reset. It’s the second 147 maxmium of the tournament and Selby’s first ever at the Crucible.
What a time to get it too.
