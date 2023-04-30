✕ Close Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

Mark Selby and Luca Brecel are battling to become the 2023 snooker world champion at the Crucible Theatre.

Selby saw off Mark Allen in a slugfest on Saturday night while Brecel pulled off a stunning comeback to knock out China’s Si Jiahui. And it was Brecel who started this final quicker, taking a 6-2 lead into this evening’s session.

Selby has four world titles to his name and could become only the fourth player in the Crucible era to win a fifth, following in the path of Steve Davis, Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan. A fifth crown would cement Selby as one of the greats of the game, but standing in his way is the supremely talented Belgian Brecel, who at 28 is starting to find the best form his career. Brecel despatched the pre-tournament favourite O’Sullivan in the quarter-finals and his confidence looks bullet-proof as he takes on the famously gritty Selby.

