World Snooker Championship scores: Luca Brecel hits back against Si Jiahui as Mark Selby leads Mark Allen
Luca Brecel won the last five frames against of a thrilling evening session to trail Si Jiahui 14-10 while Mark Selby led Mark Allen 7-6
Stephen Hendry criticised Mark Selby and Mark Allen for casting a "dark cloud" over the Crucible after the second session of their World Championship semi-final was halted three frames earlier than scheduled in Sheffield.
Selby battled back from a three-frame deficit to establish a 7-6 overnight advantage against his opponent after a gruelling session in which safety play prevailed and both players appeared reluctant to take on important pots.
Seven-time world champion Hendry, who was on punditry duty for the BBC, said: "A dark cloud came over the match table at the Crucible.
"It was not pretty. It’s not the snooker that I want to watch, but I understand that snooker has to be played in different ways. It’s almost like they’re trying to be too precise, too exact in their matchplay. Just play the ball sometimes."
In complete contrast, Si Jiahui and Luca Brecel engaged in two thrilling sessions of their semi-final, with the Belgian reeling off the last five frames of the evening to trail his Chinese opponent 14-10 overnight.
Re-live the action from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Si turned a 5-3 overnight advantage into an 11-5 lead at the end of the morning session, with a 122 clearance and back-to-back breaks of 89 and 58 sending him sailing closer to the winning line.
There was even more to come from Si when they returned in the evening, as successive clearances of 90, 132 - his fourth century of the match - and 97 put a stunned Brecel on the brink of an early exit.
But the Belgian, who had reeled off seven frames in a row to sink Ronnie O’Sullivan in the last eight, rallied again as he capitalised on some increasingly risky shot choices from his opponent.
A 108 got him on the board before the mid-session interval, and more dominant visits, in which he punished Si’s errors of judgement, hauled him back to 14-9 ahead of a potentially pivotal final frame of the evening.
The drama continued as Brecel broke down on a break of 53, seemingly handing the frame to his opponent.
Si proceeded to pot a magnificent brown, only to leave a simple green in the jaws of the bottom pocket, giving a revitalised Brecel the chance to clear up, and the hope that he can still force his way into his first world final.
Selby battled back from a three-frame deficit to establish a 7-6 overnight advantage over Allen.
World Snooker Championship scores
Thank you for joining us today – here is how the two best-of-33 semi-finals look after the afternoon session – you can spot which match has been moving at a snail’s pace.
Luca Brecel 5-11 Si Jiahui
Mark Allen 6-7 Mark Selby
We’ll leave you with a closer look at the Chinese sensation flying at the Crucible this year – could he really go all the way?
Si Jiahui: How bad-tempered child prodigy became snooker’s serene sensation
His father trained him for 13 hours a day. Now Si Jiahui is closing in on the final of the World Snooker Championship in a bid to be the sport’s youngest ever champion
End of session: Mark Allen 6-7 Mark Selby
Selby snatches the 13th frame and it finishes in comical circumstances – Allen stands right next to Selby while he puts away the final ball, having effectively conceded the frame already. The crowd laugh as Selby pots the pink, stands up to see Allen there, and they shake hands.
That’s the end of the session – the referee has decided these frames are taking too long, and so this one is brought to a premature end.
Mark Allen 6-6 Mark Selby
The players are back out on the table and frame 13 is underway. Will Mark Selby maintain his pre-interval momentum?
Mark Selby levels things up at 6-6
A big final few frames of that mini-session as Selby came from behind to level the match at 6-6
Mark Allen 6-6 Mark Selby
The players have gone off for the 15-minute mid-session interval and they’ll play four more frames (if they have time ahead of the 7pm session) once they return.
Mark Allen 6-6 Mark Selby - SELBY WINS FRAME 12
Selby calmly going about his business here and moves within a couple of pots of the winning line in this frame.
There’s no easy reds left open though. He rolls in the black and leaves himself a long red into the yellow pocket for frame ball. It’s there! Great pot and Allen needs snookers.
He doesn’t bother coming back to the table and Selby wins frame 12. He’s level at the mid-session interval - a great comeback.
Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
Ooh, that’s an unexpected miss. Not an easy red but very makeable across the table and Selby finds the far jaw of the corner pocket. He breaks down on 25
But then a huge let-off! Allen misses the red to the right middle and Selby is back in! Big chance for Selby to make the Northern Irishman pay.
Mark Allen 6-5 Mark Selby
The momentum is all with Selby now. He’s in again with a lovely long red up to the yellow bag. He’s striding round the table with purpose.
