World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results as Mark Selby takes on John Higgins
Ronnie O’Sullivan established a lead over Luca Brecel in his quarter-final earlier on Tuesday
Ronnie O’Sullivan resumed his World Snooker Championship title defence on Tuesday against Luca Brecel as the business end of the tournament begins at the Crucible.
‘The Rocket’, who is playing down his chances of an eighth title to move clear of Stephen Hendry, built a 6-2 lead over the Belgian star, with the match set to resume on Tuesday evening.
On Sunday, there was a big win over Kyren Wilson to ensure John Higgins booked a blockbuster quarter-final against fellow former champion Mark Selby, which takes centre stage at the Crucible on Tuesday afternoon.
Mark Allen was level at 4-4 with Jak Jones in the morning session, while Anthony McGill and Si Jiahui also play for a place in the semi-finals this afternoon, as the Chinese sensation impresses on debut.
Follow all the live coverage from the Crucible with our live blog, below:
Selby 1-3 Higgins
This is more excellent work from John Higgins. Up and down the table he goes, mixing the his reds with the blue and the black.
A red slid along the bottom cushion puts Higgins in front by enough that Mark Selby would need snookers to get back in the frame but Higgins isn’t done yet.
How high will this break go?
Selby 1-3 Higgins
A break of 14 is all that Selby can muster after a sketchy trip to the table where he never truly got control of the cueball.
The reds are set up nicely for John Higgins’ response and the black is free to play with. This could turn into a big break for the Scot. Selby leads 14-9.
Selby 1-3 Higgins
As John Higgins gets his quarter-final back underway Si Jiahui has just extended his lead to 4-1 over Anthony McGill.
There’s four more frames to play this afternoon.
World Snooker Championship 2023
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Luca Brecel will return to the Crucible late this evening after the afternoon sessions have concluded. As will Mark Allen and Jak Jones.
The current quarter-finalists, Mark Selby, John Higgins, Si Jiahui and Anthony McGill have one more session to go today before returning tomorrow to complete their matches.
McGill 1-3 Si Jiahui
Over on table 2 Si Jiahui’s impressive debut at the Crucible goes on as he takes a 3-1 lead over Scotland’s Anthony McGill. These are early days of course but the signs are good for the 20-year-old.
Selby 1-3 Higgins
Higgins doesn’t take the opportunity. He adds 9 before a miscue brings Selby back to the table. The world no. 2 wastes no time adding to his lead.
Selby’s break of 70 sees him leave just the pink and the black but finally he wins a frame.
The interval arrives with Higgins leading by two.
Selby 0-3 Higgins
A big factor in John Higgins’ lead is how expertly he’s potted the long shots. Trailing Selby by 18 Higgins fizzes a long red into the bottom right corner to get his first point on the board.
It’s not an easy one but the Scot has a chance to win the fourth frame too.
Selby 0-3 Higgins
Selby does get the first opportunity to break and adds 11 to his score before leaving Higgins with a snooker to negotiate which he does without too much trouble.
Selby leads 17-0 in the final frame before the interval.
Selby 0-3 Higgins
A misjudgement from John Higgins sees him clip the pink when attempting a safe shot into the racked up reds. Selby is awarded six points at the start of the frame.
That’s very handy indeed if he can get on a break first.
Selby 0-3 Higgins
It’s the perfect start for John Higgins!
Mark Selby misses the opportunity to roll home the final red to the top right pocket and Higgins tidies up to take the frame. He’s unstoppable at the minute and Selby has work to do.
The world no. 2 needs to win the next frame.
