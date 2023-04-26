World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results from O’Sullivan-Brecel and Higgins-Selby
Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Luca Brecel in their World Snooker Championship quarter-final while four-time winners Mark Selby and John Higgins are locked in a tight battle
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.
Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.
Follow all the live scores and results from the Crucible Theatre with our live blog, below:
Today’s snooker schedule
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action this afternoon, looking to potentially close out his match against Luca Brecel, while John Higgins and Mark Selby go toe to toe.
From 2:30pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-6 Luca Brecel
John Higgins 4-4 Mark Selby
From 7pm
Anthony McGill 6-6 Si Jiahui
John Higgins v Mark Selby
World Snooker Championship – latest scores
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back in action today at the World Snooker Championship as he leads Belgian Luca Brecel in their quarter-final at the Crucible Theatre.
O’Sullivan is looking to win an eighth world title – an achievement unprecedented in the modern era – and he is well placed to move into the final four after establishing an early lead over the ninth-seed Brecel. The winner will play either Scotland’s Anthony McGill or the hugely impressive 20-year-old Chinese debutant Si Juahui in the semi-finals.
Across the Crucible floor, two four-time champions are locked in an entertaining encounter. John Higgins stormed into a 4-1 lead over Mark Selby but the second seed roared back to set up a well-poised match, with the winner to face either the in-form Mark Allen or the Welsh debutant Jak Jones.
World Snooker Championship – latest scores
Follow all the latest from the World Snooker Championship.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies