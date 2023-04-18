Jump to content

World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results

Action at the Crucible resumes on Tuesday after crazy scenes on Monday when play was halted after a Just Stop Oil protest saw the table covered in powder

Sports Staff
Tuesday 18 April 2023 09:39
Protester covers snooker table in orange powder during World Championships

The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes after the chaotic scenes on Monday during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry.

A Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder, forcing a delay of around 40 minutes. While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.

Former world champion Stephen Hendry, on commentary duties for the BBC, said: “I have never seen that before at a snooker event. It’s a first. It is scary. Wow!

Jack Lisowski takes on Noppon Saengkham and Gary Wilson faces Elliot Slessor in the morning session at the Crucible in Sheffield.

While Ronnie O'Sullivan has been criticised by rival Hossein Vafaei ahead of their second round match - follow all the latest scores and results below:

Shaun Murphy expects protocols to be changed

Murphy has also been speaking to BBC Radio Five Live this morning, suggesting that he thinks the World Championship’s protocols are sure to be tweaked in a bid to avoid any repeat protest.

“I'd be surprised if the protocols at the Crucible yesterday are in play today,” Murphy said. “One of the great things is the fans can almost reach out and touch the players.

“I would hate to see iit, but it's inevitable now [that] the relationship with the crowd, allowed to be so close, will inevitably change.

“I think that's a real shame. I'm not raging war against Just Stop Oil. But it shouldn't have happened at the snooker.

“My question: I don't understand with these issues - doesn't the government and others have access to the same research? Or are they just not listening?”

(PA)
Harry Latham-Coyle18 April 2023 09:33
Shaun Murphy makes joke at Mark Allen’s expense after protest

It was a fine performace from Mark Allen after the resumption, nailing a tricky red to the middle after returning to the table and going on the seal victory. The Northern Irishman moves into a mightily intriguing encounter with Stuart Bingham in the second round.

Allen’s only reached the last four at the Crucible once, of course, as Shaun Murphy was keen to remind his rival last night...

Harry Latham-Coyle18 April 2023 09:28
Table reclothed after protest at World Snooker Championship

We are, however, all set for an on time start at 10am BST this morning at the Crucible Theatre, which will be back to a two table set up. Table One was reclothed overnight.

Harry Latham-Coyle18 April 2023 09:22
Mark Allen on protest at World Snooker Championship

Mark Allen on the protest to BBC Sport: “I think I was the last person in the whole arena to work out what was going on because I was focused on the shot I was about to play.

“I heard a bang, that I thought it was on the other table and then I turned round and there was a woman on my table.

“It could have been a lot worse - you saw what happened on the other table and how much disruption it caused.

“It was a surreal moment but I feel like even talking about it is giving them airtime they don’t deserve because they are just idiots. What are they trying to gain from what they have done? I am sure there are better ways to get their point across.”

(PA)

Jack Rathborn18 April 2023 09:19
World Snooker Championship Tuesday Order of Play

Tuesday, 18 April

First round (best of 19)

10:00

Jack Lisowski vs Noppon Saengkham

Gary Wilson vs Elliot Slessor

14:30

Judd Trump vs Anthony McGill

John Higgins vs David Grace

19:00

Robert Milkins vs Joe Perry

Gary Wilson vs Elliot Slessor

Jack Rathborn18 April 2023 08:57
Snooker World Championship First Round Results

First round Results (best of 19)

Ronnie O’Sullivan 10-7 Pang Junxu

Stuart Bingham 10-4 David Gilbert

Neil Robertson 10-3 Wu Yize

Luca Brecel 10-9 Ricky Walden

Ali Carter 6-10 Jak Jones

Ding Junhui 6-10 Hossein Vafaei

Mark Williams 10-5 Jimmy Robertson

Jack Rathborn18 April 2023 08:51
Play halted at World Snooker Championship after Just Stop Oil protester covers table in powder

Play was halted at the Crucible during the World Snooker Championship after a protester wearing a Just Stop Oil t-shirt ran into the arena, jumped onto the table and scattered a bag of orange powder across the surface.

The incident happened during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry in the evening session, forcing a delay of around 40 minutes before any play resumed.

“We’ve got a protester who is throwing powder on the table - I’ve never seen the likes of this before,” said the shocked commentator on Eurosport as events unfolded. “He’s being roundly booed by the audience but play is going to have to be suspended while they deal with the mess on the table. I don’t know what he’s protesting and frankly I don’t care - thankfully no-one was hurt and they’re going to have to try and remove that complete mess.”

World Snooker Championship 2023: Play halted amid Just Stop Oil protest

The incident at the Crucible happened during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry in the evening session

Jack Rathborn18 April 2023 08:41

