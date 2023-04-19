World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results
Action at the Crucible resumes on Wednesday with Judd Trump and Mark Selby in action
The World Snooker Championship 2023 resumes on Wednesday with former champions Judd Trump and Mark Selby in action at the Crucible.
The tournament has bounced back following the chaotic scenes on Monday during Robert Milkins’ clash with Joe Perry. A Just Stop Oil protester covered a table in bright orange powder, forcing a delay of around 40 minutes.
While a second protestor was seen attempting to climb onto the adjacent table where Mark Allen and Fan Zhengyi were playing, apparently attempting to affix themselves to it.
Jack Lisowski vs Noppon Saengkham and Kyren Wilson vs Ryan Day kick things off in the morning session, before Trump battles Anthony McGill and Selby faces Matthew Selt.
While Friday’s match between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Hossein Vafaei has extra spice after the Iranian’s criticism of the seven-time champion - follow all the latest scores and results below:
Lisowski defeats Saengkham 10-7 at World Snooker Championship 2023
There it is! Lisowski holds off an improved display from Saengkham in the day’s second session to book his place in the next round. Saengkham potted the cue ball as he tried to set up a snooker - and Lisowski made sure to take the frame as he potted a long blue. From there, Saengkham couldn’t find the snooker he needed to extend the contest any further, and Lisowski finished it with the pink.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 9-7 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Ok, maybe it’s time for Lisowski to be feeling a little nervous... Saengkham makes his first century of the match to further trim the Englishman’s lead to two. Lovely play from the Thailand player, who has been brilliant since interval.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 9-6 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Lisowski just needs one more frame to get into the next round but Saengkham has extended the match after pulling another back.
Lisowski has not been the same player since the restart.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 9-5 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Saengkham appears refreshed after the break, he back out to take the 14th frame and has made a commanding start to the 15th as well.
147 alert! Kyren Wilson leads Ryan Day 3-2
Kyren Wilson makes a 147! That’s £40,000!
The Englishman becomes only the ninth player to make a maximum break at the Crucible, and it’s only the 13th to be made there too.
Ryan Day, the British Open champion, had moved into an early 2-0 lead with a break of 75.
World number seven Wilson, runner-up at the Crucible in 2020, responded with fine clearances of 133 and 83 to head into the mid-session interval with the match all square at 2-2.
Wilson continued his momentum on returning to the table as he built towards a perfect clearance, sinking a fine final red and black before sweeping up the colours.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 8-4 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Lisowski stretches his lead after overcoming quite a messy table, Saengkham is unable to take advantage and heads into the interval five frames down.
After the sloppiness of the previous frame, that’s a swift response from Lisowski.
He races into an opening break of 65 and then tidies up nicely after Saengkham put 23 on the board.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 7-4 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Wow - chaotic scenes in the 11th frame!
Lisowski has given this one away - gift wrapped, you may say - and Saengkham finally takes advantage to reduce the Englishman’s lead.
It went down to the black after Lisowski missed his chance to clear up - with both players level on 61-61.
Lisowski skewed his safety shot but Saengkham missed the easiest of chances, followed by another clear shot.
Lisowski allowed Saengkham another chance but this time he took it.
That was a bit like watching pool in the pub.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 7-3 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Once again, Saengkham out to a lead 45-29...
But once again it’s a tense frame with Lisowski keen to nibble away.
This is likely the last chance for Saengkham to drag Lisowski back into a proper match.
Lisowski leads Saengkham 7-3 at World Snooker Championship 2023
Lisowski closes the 10th frame out, 84-44.
He ends it with a break of 18, opting against a clearance with just the black remaining.
Long way back for Saengkham now.
