Ronnie O’Sullivan returned to the baize at the World Snooker Championship on Friday as he began a grudge match against Hossein Vafaei at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Vafaei added plenty of spice to their second-round encounter during the build-up with a series of outspoken comments about seven-time champion O’Sullivan. The Iranian star hurled verbal barbs at his former friend O’Sullivan, accusing the 47-year-old of “disrespect” following an incident in 2021 German Masters qualifying, and adding: “He’s such a nice guy when he’s asleep.” But it was O’Sullivan who kept his cool with a dominant display, taking a 6-2 overnight lead into Saturday’s session after a wild break-off by Vafaei backfired.

The Friday evening session sees Luca Brecel and three-time world champion Mark Williams continue their battle, while Jak Jones resumes against the 2010 champion Neil Robertson.

