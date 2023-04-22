World Snooker Championship LIVE: Latest scores and results as Ronnie O’Sullivan grudge match continues
Ronnie O’Sullivan led Hossein Vafaei 6-2 overnight after a bad-tempered build-up to their second-round match
Ronnie O’Sullivan returns to the baize at the World Snooker Championship on Saturday afternoon as he continues his grudge match against Hossein Vafaei at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.
During the first session on Friday, Vafaei committed an extraordinary act of self-sabotage as the Iranian smashed the balls from his first break-off in an ill-judged reaction to perceived disrespect shown to him by O’Sullivan performing the same shot in their last meeting two years ago. O’Sullivan mopped up with a break of 78 and the defending champion went on to fashion a 6-2 overnight advantage in their second-round clash, leaving him an opportunity to wrap up victory with a session to spare.
This came after Vafaei added plenty of spice during the build-up with a series of outspoken comments about seven-time champion O’Sullivan. He hurled verbal barbs at his former friend O’Sullivan, accusing the 47-year-old of “disrespect” following an incident in 2021 German Masters qualifying, and adding: “He’s such a nice guy when he’s asleep.”
Friday evening’s session saw Belgium’s Luca Brecel knock out three-time world champion Mark Williams to become the first man into the quarter-finals, while huge underdog Jak Jones took a shock 10-6 overnight lead against heavily-fancied 2010 champion Neil Robertson into their final session this afternoon.
Follow all the action in our blog below:
Ronnie O’Sullivan 8-2 (25) Hossein Vafaei
Oh dear – Vafaei had the 10th frame in his grasp but a miss with 59 points on the board let O’Sullivan back in. He needed to clear a cluttered table but is on the way to doing so brilliantly, his shot from pink to yellow the pick of the bunch, although using the cue ball to dislodge the final red from the cushion wasn’t bad either...
O’Sullivan does indeed clear up to win the frame by one point! Vafaei needs a miracle now.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 7-2 (25) Hossein Vafaei
O’Sullivan makes a rare mistake after a half-century break, missing a pink off the spot to let Vafaei back to the table needing to clear up to win it. But Vafaei misses a routine blue while trying to get the cue ball cannoning into the reds, and O’Sullivan returns to mop up the frame.
Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-2 (25) Hossein Vafaei
O’Sullivan and Vafaei immediately engage in a safety battle, and it’s won by the seven-time world champion when he’s left a sight of a long red, which he buries into the left corner. He’s already racked up a break of 38 with only the pink and blue – the black was knocked on to the top cushion earlier in the frame – and he’s well placed to go and extend his lead in this second-round match.
The afternoon session is under way
The players are out on the Crucible floor. On table one it’s Ronnie O’Sullivan vs Hossein Vafaei, while on table two it’s Neil Robertson against Jak Jones.
Saturday afternoon session at the World Snooker Championship
Ok, turning our attention to this afternoon’s session at the Crucible now, with two mouthwatering clashes lined up.
Ronnie O’Sullivan leads Hossein Vafaei 6-2 overnight in their ill-tempered grudge match and another eight frames will be played today in the race to 13. If O’Sullivan wins the session 7-0 or 7-1, then he’ll book a quarter-final spot with a session to spare. There’s bound to be more fireworks after the verbal barbs in the build-up and then Vafaei smashing the reds everywhere with his opening break-off yesterday as a reaction to perceived disrespect form O’Sullivan in a previous encounter.
Meanwhile, on the other table, the always heavily-tipped 2010 world champion Neil Robertson is in all sorts of bother against unfancied Welsh qualifier Jak Jones. Robertson trails 10-6 heading into the final session, meaning Jones only needs three more frames for a famous victory. The Aussie will have to start fast if he wants to produce a stirring comeback and keep his hopes of a second world title alive.
MC Rob Walker will be getting the boys on the baize at the Crucible shortly.
What is snooker’s Chinese betting scandal?
This year’s World Snooker Championship at the Crucible could be overshadowed as 10 players face an independent disciplinary hearing after charges related to match fixing.
The players, which include former UK champion Zhao Xintong and ex-Masters champion Yan Bingtao, are currently suspended from the World Snooker Tour.
The WPBSA confirmed in a statement: “The players will remain suspended until the outcome of the Independent Disciplinary Hearing is published.
“They will therefore not participate in any remaining World Snooker Tour events during the 2022/23 season, including the 2023 World Snooker Championship.”
But what have the players been accused of, and what will happen at the hearing?
What is snooker’s Chinese betting scandal?
An independent disciplinary hearing is set to begin in the second week of the World Championship
Mark Allen inspired by gift from daughter in thrashing of Stuart Bingham
Mark Allen made a quickfire return to the Crucible on Saturday morning to claim the one frame he required and move into the quarter-finals of the World Snooker Championship for the first time since 2018.
The 37-year-old required just 15 minutes to fashion a break of 68 and turn a 12-4 overnight lead into a 13-4 win against the 2015 champion Stuart Bingham, setting up a last-eight clash with either Neil Robertson or Jak Jones.
Allen, who is intent on rectifying a dismal Crucible record that has seen him reach this stage just four times since a solitary semi-final appearance in 2009, said he had been inspired by a bracelet given to him by his five-year-old daughter, Harley.
“It’s great for me having this to look at, when you make mistakes out there and you look down and you realise where your priorities really lie, it takes some pressure off,” said Allen.
“It just says ‘dad’ on it. It’s pinks and purples and stuff, not really my favourite colours, but it helps keep my mind at rest. It’s good to have that happy thought in your head and get ready for the next one.”
Mark Allen inspired by gift from daughter in thrashing of Stuart Bingham
Allen took just 15 minutes on Saturday morning to move into the quarter-finals with a thumping 13-4 win
Luca Brecel secures quarter-final spot after beating Mark Williams at Crucible
Luca Brecel held his nerve to reach the World Snooker Championship quarter-finals for the first time with a 13-11 victory over Mark Williams.
Welshman Williams looked to have turned the tide when he fought back from 11-8 adrift to tie a gripping second-round clash.
But Belgian world No 10 Brecel posted a break of 84 to edge back in front, before taking the match with a run of 67.
Brecel is the first player through to this year’s Crucible quarter-finals, where he will meet Ronnie O’Sullivan or Hossein Vafaei.
Luca Brecel secures quarter-final spot after beating Mark Williams at Crucible
Welshman Williams bowed out after a thrilling Crucible contest.
Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
Ronnie O’Sullivan shrugged off an extraordinary act of self-sabotage by opponent Hossein Vafaei to deliver a potential knockout blow in the opening session of their so-called grudge match at the World Snooker Championship.
O’Sullivan racked up his 200th Crucible century as part of a ruthless riposte to Vafaei’s pre-match barbs, while the Iranian did himself no favours by smashing the balls from his first break-off in an ill-judged reaction to perceived disrespect shown to him by O’Sullivan performing the same shot in their last meeting two years ago.
Vafaei’s blast cued up O’Sullivan to mop up with a break of 78 and the defending champion went on to fashion a 6-2 overnight advantage in their second-round clash, leaving him an opportunity to wrap up victory with a session to spare when they resume this afternoon.
The Iranian was accused of “stupidity” and “disrespecting the sport” by a shocked Steve Davis in the BBC studio, while another former world champion, Shaun Murphy, labelled Vafaei’s antics “an embarrassment” and “completely self-inflicted”.
Ronnie O’Sullivan cashes in as wild Hossein Vafaei break-off shocks Crucible
O’Sullivan raced into a 6-2 lead in their second-round clash
World Snooker Championship
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day 8 of the World Snooker Championship.
This afternoon sees the second session of the most eagerly-anticipated match of the championship so far as seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan takes on the outspoken Hossein Vafaei in the second round.
Vafaei made plenty of headlines during the build-up by calling out O’Sullivan and then smashed the reds everywhere on his opening break-off as a reaction to perceived disrespect by The Rocket in a previous encounter. O’Sullivan brushed that off to lead 6-2 overnight however.
Stick with us for all the latest updates
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies