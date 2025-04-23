Jump to content
World Snooker Championship 2025: Results, draw and schedule in full

Ronnie O’Sullivan has admitted he could still withdraw as he bids for a record eighth title at the Crucible

Luke Baker
Wednesday 23 April 2025 07:26 BST
Comments
Ronnie O’Sullivan has drawn Ali Carter in the first round
Ronnie O’Sullivan has drawn Ali Carter in the first round (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan faces old rival Ali Carter in a blockbuster first-round draw at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Seven-time champion O’Sullivan is seeded fifth at the tournament but has not played in since January after pulling out of the Masters earlier this year.

The 49-year-old decided to play at the Crucible, after admitting a last-minute withdraw was a possibility, and will take a 5-4 lead into the second session against two-time World Championship finalist Carter, who booked his place in the draw in qualifying.

Ali Carter, pictured, has lost two World Championship finals to Ronnie O’Sullivan
Ali Carter, pictured, has lost two World Championship finals to Ronnie O’Sullivan (PA Wire)

The first-round clash has the potential to be a grudge match, with O’Sullivan calling Carter “not a nice person” and a “nightmare” to play against following a heated Masters match last year.

The World Snooker Championship got underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.

Results so far

First round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

World Snooker Championship draw and schedule in full

(All times BST)

Wednesday 23 April

First round

10:00

Zhang Anda (12) 5-3 Pang Junxu - to a finish

Shaun Murphy (15) 7-2 Daniel Wells - to a finish

14:30

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 5-4 Ali Carter - to a finish

Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day

19:00

Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston

Judd Trump (2) 6-3 Zhou Yuelong - to a finish

Thursday 24 April

First round

13:00

Luca Brecel (7) v Ryan Day - to a finish

19:00

Mark Selby (4) v Ben Woollaston - to a finish

Second round

13:00

Chris Wakelin v Mark Allen

19:00

John Higgins v Xiao Guodong

Friday 25 April

Second round

10:00

Chris Wakelin v Mark Allen

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Williams

14:30

John Higgins v Xiao Guodong

Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong

19:00

Chris Wakelin v Mark Allen - to a finish

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Williams

Saturday 26 April

Second round

10:00

John Higgins v Xiao Guodong - to a finish

Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong

14:30

Hossein Vafaei v Mark Williams - to a finish

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Ali Carter v Zhang Anda/Pang Junxu

19:00

Si Jiahui/David Gilbert v Mark Selby/Ben Woollaston

Luca Brecel/Ryan Day v Ding Junhui

Sunday 27 April

Second round

10:00

Lei Peifan v Zhao Xintong - to a finish

Shaun Murphy/Daniel Wells v Judd Trump/Zhou Yuelong

14:30

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Ali Carter v Zhang Anda/Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel/Ryan Day v Ding Junhui

19:00

Si Jiahui/David Gilbert v Mark Selby/Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy/Daniel Wells v Judd Trump/Zhou Yuelong

Monday 28 April

13:00

Si Jiahui/David Gilbert v Mark Selby/Ben Woollaston - to a finish

Shaun Murphy/Daniel Wells v Judd Trump/Zhou Yuelong - to a finish

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan/Ali Carter v Zhang Anda/Pang Junxu - to a finish

Luca Brecel/Ryan Day v Ding Junhui/Zak Surety - to a finish

Tuesday 29 April

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 30 April

Quarter-finals

Thursday 1 May

Semi-finals

Friday 2 May

Semi-finals

Saturday 3 May

Semi-finals

Sunday 4 May

Final

Monday 5 May

Final

