World Snooker Championship draw: Full schedule and first round matches including Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ali Carter

O’Sullivan has yet to confirm if he will bid for a record eighth title at the Crucible

Jamie Braidwood
Thursday 17 April 2025 09:20 BST
Comments
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has not played competitively since January
Seven-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan has not played competitively since January (PA Wire)

Ronnie O’Sullivan will face old rival Ali Carter in a blockbuster first-round draw at the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible - if he decides to play.

Seven-time champion O’Sullivan is seeded fifth at the tournament but has not played in since January after pulling out of the Masters earlier this year.

Should the 49-year-old decide to play at the Crucible, he will take on a two-time World Championship finalist in Carter, who booked his place in the draw on Thursday.

Ali Carter, pictured, has lost two World Championship finals to Ronnie O’Sullivan
Ali Carter, pictured, has lost two World Championship finals to Ronnie O’Sullivan (PA Wire)

The first-round clash has the potential to be a grudge match, with O’Sullivan calling Carter “not a nice person” and a “nightmare” to play against following a heated Masters match last year.

The World Snooker Championship gets underway on Saturday 19 April with the final played over two days starting on Sunday 4 May.

World Snooker Championship draw

First-round matches

Judd Trump v Zhou Yuelong

Shaun Murphy v Dan Wells

Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter

Ding Junhui v Zak Surety

John Higgins v Joe O'Connor

Mark Williams v Wu Yize

Barry Hawkins v Hossein Vafaei

Mark Selby v Ben Woollaston

Kyren Wilson v Lei Peifan

Luca Brecel v Ryan Day

Si Jiahui v Dave Gilbert

Neil Robertson v Chris Wakelin

Mark Allen v Fan Zhengyi

Jak Jones v Zhai Xintong

Xiao Guodong v Matthew Selt

Zhang Anda v Pang Junxu

