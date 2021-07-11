Captain Siya Kolisi among latest Springboks to test positive for coronavirus

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi is among a fresh group of players to test positive for coronavirus as the Springboks face more disruption to preparations for their series against the British and Irish Lions

Kolisi, Dan Du Preez, Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Scarra Ntubeni and Makazole Mapimpi are the latest cases to be confirmed alongside three members of team management.

It lifts the number of staff and players to have been infected with Covid to in excess of 20.