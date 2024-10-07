St Helens star Tara Jones hangs up boots to become full-time RFL match official

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

St Helens hooker Tara Jones has announced her retirement as a player to become a full-time match official with the Rugby Football League.

Jones, St Helens Women’s leading appearance maker, became the first woman to referee a senior RFL men’s fixture in April when she took charge of the Betfred League One fixture between Oldham and Cornwall at Boundary Park.

The 28-year-old, capped 14 times by England, has also appeared as a touch-judge in a number of Betfred Super League fixtures.

Jones told her Saints team-mates of her decision before her side’s Women’s Super League Grand Final defeat to York Valkyrie on Sunday.

RFL head of match officials Phil Bentham said: “It’s been a big decision for her to retire from a fantastic club and international playing career after this weekend’s Women’s Super League Grand Final.

“She’s had a brilliant season as a match official, becoming the first female official to referee men’s League One and touch judge men’s Super League.

“This significant appointment will see Tara become the first woman to join our full-time squad, since its inception in 2006.”

England Women head coach Stuart Barrow added: “Tara has been an outstanding player for club and country, at such an exciting time for Women’s Rugby League – and she was an integral part of our 2022 World Cup campaign.

“It has taken remarkable dedication and commitment to combine that with her development as a match official.”