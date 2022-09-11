Which sporting events have been affected following the death of the Queen?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sport’s governing bodies continue to review their fixture schedules following the announcement that the Queen’s funeral will take place on September 19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at matches and events which have been affected by Her Majesty’s death.

Football

All Premier League and English Football League matches this weekend were postponed as a mark of respect.

All games in the Women’s Super League, Women’s Championship and Women’s FA Cup were also postponed this weekend.

The Scottish Football Association announced the postponement of all professional games over the course of the weekend, while all football in Northern Ireland and Wales was also off.

Cricket

Cricket resumed on Saturday, including the men’s Test between England and South Africa and the women’s T20 between England and India.

Play between England and South Africa at the Oval, along with all scheduled matches in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, did not take place on Friday.

Rugby Union

Both games in the opening round of Gallagher Premiership fixtures on Friday night were postponed and played on Saturday alongside two other matches, while two games – Gloucester v Wasps and Sale v Northampton – are scheduled for Sunday. All senior rugby union in Wales this weekend did not take place.

The Scottish Rugby Union postponed all domestic competitive games this weekend and the women’s summer Test international between Scotland and Spain on Sunday is also off.

Rugby League

The Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals will go ahead as planned. Wigan will play Leeds at the DW Stadium on Friday, September 16 and St Helens will face Salford at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, September 17.

A Super League statement read: “Following the announcement by Buckingham Palace that the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday September 19, Super League can confirm that the Betfred Super League play-off semi-finals, scheduled for Friday 16 and Saturday 17 September, will proceed as arranged.

“As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Betfred Super League Awards, which was scheduled to take place at Headingley Stadium on the evening of Monday September 19 will now take place at the same venue on Tuesday September 20.”

The RFL postponed Friday’s Betfred Championship fixture between Sheffield Eagles and Dewsbury Rams.

Golf

Play at the BMW PGA Championship restarted as a 54-hole event on Saturday morning, having been suspended on Thursday and cancelled on Friday.

Formula One

Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix will go ahead as scheduled with a minute’s silence planned before the race.

Horse racing

The final day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster on Saturday was switched to Sunday.

Racing at Southwell and Chelmsford on Thursday evening was abandoned. The BHA also announced the meetings scheduled for Friday – including the third day of the St Leger meeting at Doncaster – were cancelled.

Athletics

Both the Great North Run and Parkrun events continued this weekend as scheduled. Organisers cancelled the Great North Run’s 5k sister event on Friday but Sunday’s half marathon went ahead.

Cycling

Friday’s Tour of Britain stage was promptly cancelled and later on Thursday evening the rest of the tour, which was set to finish on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, was called off entirely.

Boxing

The women’s world middleweight title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields was postponed after the British Boxing Board of Control cancelled all the weekend’s bouts as a mark of respect.

Tennis

Next week’s Davis Cup Finals tennis tournament in Glasgow will go ahead, the Lawn Tennis Association has confirmed.

The group stage event featuring Great Britain, the United States, the Netherlands and Kazakhstan is taking place at the Emirates Arena from September 13 to 18.

As a mark of respect for the Queen, there will be a minute’s silence at the start of each day’s play, the national anthem will be played and the British team will wear black armbands or ribbons.