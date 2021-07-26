Tom Pidcock storms to mountain biking gold for Team GB

Tom Pidcock stormed to gold with a dominant ride in the men’s Olympic mountain bike race in Izu on Monday.

The 21-year-old Yorkshireman started on the fourth row of the race but quickly got himself into the leading group and powered his way past the Swiss pair of Mathias Flueckiger and Nino Schurter to take control on the fourth of seven laps.

Flueckiger was the only man who could even remotely keep up as Pidcock kept the power down to win by 20 seconds, having time to snatch a Union Flag and hold it aloft as he crossed the line.